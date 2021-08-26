Guthrie Theater Will Require Staff, Artists & Audiences to Show Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test

The Guthrie Theater (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) today announced the introduction of a vaccination and mask policy for staff, artists and audiences as it prepares to resume in-person, full-capacity performances on September 30, 2021. The policy, which is subject to change based on evolving city, state and CDC guidelines, will remain in effect through performances of What the Constitution Means to Me, September 30 - October 24, 2021, and A Christmas Carol, November 6 - December 27, 2021. For up-to-date information about health and safety plans, visit www.guthrietheater.org/health.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj stated, "As a public institution whose mission is to gather and serve the community through shared theater experiences, we have a responsibility to prioritize the safety of our staff, artists and audiences; to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in our workplace, city and region; and to ensure the long-term health and vitality of the Guthrie." He added, "While we continue to balance keeping the theater open and working to ensure everyone who visits the Guthrie stays healthy and safe, we are forever buoyed by the support of our audiences, and we look forward to a safe, comfortable return to the art form we love."

Effective September 23, 2021, all Guthrie staff, artists and volunteers, except those who have received an accommodation for medical or religious purposes, must be fully vaccinated. Artists under age 12 must show ongoing proof of negative COVID-19 tests to perform onstage at the Guthrie.

The Guthrie will continue to closely monitor local, state and federal guidelines for in-person events and keep ticket holders up to date regarding changes to its health and safety policies. Vaccination and mask policies for productions beginning in January 2022 will be announced at a later date.

The Guthrie Theater's 2021-2022 Season sponsors include the Minnesota State Arts Board, WEM 2000 Foundation of The Dorsey & Whitney Foundation, Target, The Shubert Foundation and U.S. Bank. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

Ticket Information:



New season subscriptions and single tickets for What the Constitution Means to Me are on sale now at guthrietheater.org. Single tickets for A Christmas Carol go on sale September 7, 2021.

Single ticket prices for all shows, excluding A Christmas Carol, range from $15 to $80. Tickets for A Christmas Carol range from $15 to $134. Discounts are available for students, seniors and children. To purchase a season subscription, call the Season Ticket Office at 612.225.6238 or 1.877.997.3276 (toll-free).