Guthrie Theater Cancels Spring Mini-Season

The Guthrie Theater announced in an open letter to its subscribers on Friday that it will not be going forward with its previously announced mini-season that was set to include Lynn Nottage's "Sweat," Noël Coward's "Private Lives" and another unannounced title.

Read their full letter here:

An update about our 2020-2021 Season

In May, the Guthrie announced plans for a three-play season to begin in March 2021. At that time, suggesting a programming schedule that was nearly a year away felt conservative. Based on what we know now, and after much financial planning and deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to not move forward with this mini season.

Historically, the Guthrie has shared programming dates well in advance with our audiences. However, given the current circumstances and continued health concerns, we are unable to identify a reopen date until we have a reasonable level of confidence to do so.

Although the theater has been shut down since March, collaboration and reinvention have been happening behind the scenes. To ensure the Guthrie is as vibrant and vital to its community as ever, we are participating in the virtual landscape, developing new partnerships, continuing our anti-racism work, completing capital projects to serve our audiences and staff, and readying ourselves for future productions so we can make valuable contributions to the field when stages are lit once again.

As previously announced, the Guthrie will present Dickens' Holiday Classic, a virtual telling of A Christmas Carol, December 19-31. I'm also thrilled to announce these upcoming online offerings:

In partnership with PlayCo, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, American Repertory Theater and Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the Guthrie will co-present This Is Who I Am by Amir Nizar Zuabi, November 29 - December 27. Audiences may remember that the Guthrie presented Zuabi's brilliant Grey Rock in the Dowling Studio last January. In his latest work, written specifically for the Zoom environment, a father and son attempt to cook together via video chat. From their respective kitchens in Ramallah and New York City, they recreate a cherished family recipe and struggle to bridge the gap between them, one ingredient at a time. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now via Woolly Mammoth.

by Amir Nizar Zuabi, November 29 - December 27. Audiences may remember that the Guthrie presented Zuabi's brilliant Grey Rock in the Dowling Studio last January. In his latest work, written specifically for the Zoom environment, a father and son attempt to cook together via video chat. From their respective kitchens in Ramallah and New York City, they recreate a cherished family recipe and struggle to bridge the gap between them, one ingredient at a time. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now via Woolly Mammoth. The Guthrie is a commissioning partner on Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce ... Pandemic! by singer, actor, playwright and performer Taylor Mac, whose A 24-Decade History of Popular Music: The 20th Century Abridged had a limited engagement on the Wurtele Thrust Stage in 2016. Along with various collaborators and longtime producer Pomegranate Arts, Mac will bring this virtual holiday extravaganza to a global audiences this December. We'll share dates and ticketing details soon.

Projects with various playwrights are also moving forward, including our previously announced commissions with Mark Rylance as well as Larissa Fasthorse (Sicangu Lakota) and Ty Defoe (Haudenosaunee, Six Nations/Anishinaabe Nation). In an effort to support future work for our stages, I'm pleased to share that we have newly commissioned a work from playwright Karen Zacarías (Destiny of Desire, Native Gardens), with additional commissions and details to follow.

Like many, I long to see our stages and spaces bustling again. On behalf of everyone at the Guthrie, I deeply appreciate your patience and support as we continue to face these challenges together, and I hope you enjoy our exciting virtual events this winter.

Joseph Haj

Artistic Director

