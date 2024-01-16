Guthrie Theater Appoints Trisha Kirk As Managing Director And Krista Mathews As Director Of Development

guthrie theater announces new managing director and director of development

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Following extensive and competitive nationwide searches, the Guthrie Theater has announced the appointment of Trisha Kirk as Managing Director and Krista Mathews as Director of Development. Serving as Interim Managing Director since September 1, 2023, Kirk officially stepped into the position on January 15, 2024. Mathews began her new role on December 27, 2023. Both individuals will serve as members of the theater's Senior Management Team.

As Managing Director, Kirk will hold the highest administrative position, collaborating with Artistic Director Joseph Haj in developing long-range, strategic goals for the organization and working to identify innovations and efficiencies that benefit overall operations and help ensure the theater's success. She will oversee administrative departments including Audience Services, Facilities, Finance, General Management, Guest Services, Guthrie Store, Human Resources, Information Technology and Marketing.

Haj stated, “Throughout her tenure with the Guthrie, Trish has received promotion after promotion and has excelled in every role she has taken on. As she moved into the position of Interim Managing Director, we have had the opportunity to observe her perform many duties of the role, and she has been exceptional. I am excited for our continued partnership and for what will be possible at the Guthrie under her leadership.”

Kirk said, “To say I'm honored and excited to fill this role would be an understatement. I'm incredibly proud to have spent nearly my entire career at the Guthrie working alongside an unbelievably talented and dedicated staff, committed volunteers, the smartest and most supportive audiences in the country and a board that is the envy of the field.” She added, “I look forward to working even more closely with Joe and hope that my history and experience with the organization can help us continue to serve our audiences and community in meaningful ways.”

Kirk has held various roles at the organization since 1985, including Season Ticket Manager, Box Office Manager and Marketing Manager. In 2000, she became the Director of Marketing and managed all single and season ticket marketing, revenue forecasting, pricing, ticket sales and accessibility services. In 2016, her role expanded to include oversight of the theater's Communications and Front of House departments, and in 2019, she joined the Senior Management Team and has since collaborated with her colleagues to achieve organization-wide goals. 

As Director of Marketing and Communications, Kirk worked to maintain and elevate the theater's brand, support a high standard for customer service, implement strategies to increase ticket revenue while balancing financial accessibility, and serve as an internal representative for theater guests and patrons. She worked closely with the Artistic Director to ensure a clear and accurate interpretation of the organization's mission, vision and core values, resulting in cohesive marketing strategies that contributed to the organization's success. Kirk is a lifelong resident of the Twin Cities and a University of Minnesota graduate.

As Director of Development, Mathews will collaborate with Haj to provide strategic philanthropic direction and vision for the theater, leading all aspects of the organization's fundraising plans, including major gifts, annual giving, corporate/foundation relations, grants, sponsorships, planned giving and special events.

Haj noted, “Krista is a smart, thoughtful leader who brings an analytical, data-driven approach to philanthropy. Given her wide range and depth of expertise in fundraising, I'm thrilled to have her lead the Guthrie's Development Team, and I welcome her thought partnership as a member of the Senior Management Team.”

Mathews said, “I am thrilled and deeply honored to join the talented team at the Guthrie Theater. I have long admired this iconic organization as a patron of the theater arts, and I believe it is central to the health and vitality of the Twin Cities. I look forward to growing the future of the Guthrie with our patrons and donors as well as supporting art both onstage and in our community.”

Mathews is a seasoned development executive with over 15 years of experience building strong, high-functioning fundraising teams and securing significant gifts for the organizations she has served. Prior to joining the Guthrie, she served as Chief Development Officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States, managing a five-state, 30-person development team. In addition, she provided leadership for the communications and marketing teams, ensuring alignment of the voices and messages speaking on behalf of Planned Parenthood with its myriad constituencies. Before joining Planned Parenthood, Mathews held several development leadership roles with a variety of health care nonprofits, including academic health centers, freestanding children's hospitals and a digital health care community, focusing in each role on major gift fundraising opportunities and comprehensive campaign planning and implementation. She is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School.  

On the Senior Management Team, Kirk and Mathews will join Artistic Director Joseph Haj; Director of Human Resources Autumn Amadou-Blegen; Director of Finance Janet E. Balej; Senior Artistic Producer Tracy Brigden; General Manager Diana A. Brown; and Director of Production Joel Krause.

Kirk succeeds James Haskins, who departed the Guthrie in August 2023 and was recently named Executive Director of Geva Theatre Center, and Mathews succeeds Mollie Alexander Hogan, who left the Guthrie in June 2023 after being named Chief Development Officer for the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.



