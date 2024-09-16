Alli St. John Joins Children's Theatre Company As Casting Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children's Theatre Company has announced that Alli St. John has been appointed CTC's Casting Director.

“I am excited to have Alli join our team as Casting Director, a role that is vital in our relationship to Twin Cities actors,” said Artistic Director Rick Dildine. “As one of the few companies in America with a resident acting company, we know firsthand the power of strong bonds with artists who live in our communities. Alli St. John brings a passion for young people and their communities, and we look forward to her continuing our long history of drawing upon the riches and talents of our local actors.”

“I am thrilled to join Children's Theatre Company in this new capacity,” said Alli St. John. “After two years as a CTC teaching artist and assistant director, I look forward to joining the team full time. CTC makes the art I am most excited about as an artist, and it's an honor to serve our community.”

Alli St John is a stage director, intimacy director, and educator based in the Twin Cities. She has worked with organizations such as Children's Theatre Company, Guthrie Theater, Theatre Latte Da, Lakeshore Players, SteppingStone Theater for Youth, Children's Performing Arts, Phipps Center for the Arts, Talespinner Children's Theater, Childsplay, Arizona State University, Utah State University, UMN Twin Cities, and Macalester College. She has served as a pre-school drama specialist, where she worked with classroom teachers to use drama methods to increase retention, comprehension, and language development with 4 year olds. Alli is the founding artistic director of Thought Bubble Theatre and brings free theatrical engagements to communities of all ages around the Twin Cities. Alli is a Spotlight Evaluator through Hennepin Arts, where she provides educational feedback to high school theatre programs and students around the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. She specializes in consent-based practices and partners with community, professional, and educational institutions to build cultures of consent. Alli has a special interest in developing new TYA and picture book adaptations. She holds a BA in theater (acting/directing) and an MFA in Theater for Youth and Community.

CTC's 2024-2025 Season of six productions featuring a world premiere play, Drawing Lessons; a new musical, Milo Imagines the World; the thrilling spectacle MOYA by Zip Zap Circus from Cape Town, South Africa; the return of the smash hit holiday favorite Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!; the Minnesota premiere of Manual Cinema's Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster based on the beloved books by Mo Willems; and a CTC original production of Disney's 3-time Tony Award-nominated musical phenomenon Frozen the Broadway Musical.

Single tickets for all 2024-2025 Season productions are now on sale at ChildrensTheatre.org.

Subscriptions to the 2024-2025 Season are also available and can be purchased online at https://childrenstheatre.org/shows-and-tickets/subscribe-and-save/ or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400.

