Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS is Coming to History Theatre This Month

History Theatre is continuing the 23-24 season with Handprints, a powerful and vibrant autobiographical story written and performed by one of the Twin Cities' most renowned theater artists, Greta Oglesby. Experience the gift of Greta's story inspired by her own life and family's adventures through storytelling, puppetry, and song. Directed by Richard D. Thompson, Handprints runs Jan 27- Feb 18, 2024. All tickets are on sale now.

Greta Oglesby is no stranger to the History Theatre stage having appeared in Nellie (2013) and Summer in the Shadows (2001) both also directed by Thompson. "I haven't been on the History Theatre stage in many years. I am so excited to return and share some of my own history with History Theatre audiences" says Oglesby.

After many late nights staying up with her family laughing and swapping stories, Greta decided to write them all down. Her book, Mama 'n Nem: Handprints on My Life, featuring these stories was published in 2012, shortly after Joe Dowling (former Ad of Guthrie Theater) encouraged her to turn it into a show.

"Handprints features my mother, an aunt, and other people influential in my life. But it ultimately became a story about my relationship with my father, whose legacy continues to inform and define my life's journey. I hope you are deeply moved, you laugh hysterically, and that you are ultimately swept away by these ordinary yet extraordinary people." - Greta Oglesby

The production opening Jan 27th is an expanded version, now with an additional cast member Dennis Spears who will play various roles. It will also feature music, music direction and accompaniment by Sanford Moore, including a few original songs written by Greta.

Everyone has a story, and this is hers, oh and there's puppets! For tickets visit Click Here

The cast features Greta Oglesby (Nellie and Summer in the Shadows), Dennis Spears, and Sanford Moore.

The creative team includes Greta Ogelsby (Playwright), Richard D. Thompson (Director), Alayna Jacqueline (Dramaturg), Sandford Moore (Music Director), Kirby Moore (Scenic Designer/Properties Designer), Jacourtney Mountain-Bluhm (Costume Designers), Karin Olson (Lighting Designer), Nick Walberg (Sound Designer), Leslie Ritenour (Video Designer), Laura Topham (Stage Manager), Gianna Haseman (Asst. Stage Manager), Lee Johnson (Production Manager), Gunther Gullickson (Technical Director), Nick Walberg (Master Electrician), and Meghan Kent (Costume Assistant).

Ticket Information

Tiers 1-4: $40-64 (discounts available for seniors). Tier 5: $25. Additional discounts available for students and patrons under 30 (must call to purchase, ID required at pick up). For tickets call 651-292-4323 or visit www.historytheatre.com. Discount rates for groups of 10 or more. Call 651-292-4320 or email groups@historytheatre.com to book a group.

Pay What You Can Preview performances: Pre-reserve for $20 or purchase at the door at a Pay What You Can rate. Cash and credit accepted. January 25 and 26, 7:30pm.

Afterthoughts held following Sunday Matinees

January 28, February 4, 11, and 18. Free and open to all ticketed patrons get closer to the story on stage with a lively post-show talkback.

Accessibility at History Theatre

History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. When purchasing tickets please alert the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Accessibility offerings include hearing enhancement receivers, seating for patrons with wheelchairs and their companions, accessible restrooms, Entrance on Cedar St., and elevator right to the theatre level for easy access. Contact the box office at 651-292-4323 for more information. www.historytheatre.com/box-office/accessibility

· Open Captioning: Saturday, February 17, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 18, 2:00 p.m.

About the Artists

Greta Oglesby: History Theater: Summer in the Shadows, Nellie. Her performances have been variously described as "ravishing," "indelible," "powerful," "magnificent," "heartbreaking," and "brilliant."

Theater: Ten Thousand Things: Thunder Knocking on the Door, Emilia, King Lear. Penumbra: The Wiz, The Piano Lesson, Amen Corner. Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, Caroline or Change. Children's Theatre: Last Stop on Market Street, Beggar's Strike, Five Fingers of Funk. Awards: Joseph Jefferson Award, Black Theater Alliance Award, Ivey Award, 2009 & 2022 McKnight Theater Artist Fellowship.

Sanford Moore: History Theater: Debut. Ordway: Ordway Cabaret, Smokey Joe's Café. Penumbra: Girl Shakes Loose, By the Way Meet Vera Stark, The Ballad of Emmet Till, The Amen Corner, I Wish You Love, Black Pearl Sings, Black Nativity, Ain't Misbehavin', Get Ready, Dinah Was. Theater Latte Da: Jelly's Last Jam, Hello Dolly. Children's Theater: The Wiz, Last Stop on Market St., Three Little Birds Guthrie: Parchman Hour, Disgraced, To Kill a Mocking Bird, Choir Boy, Crowns. Ten Thousand Things: Thunder Knocking at the Door Park Square: Nina Simone: Four Women. Mixed Blood: Two Queens, One Castle, Black Belts. Illusion: Always and Forever. Lab Theater: When a Man Loves a Diva. Other: Director, Arranger for the vocal jazz ensemble Moore by Four. Awards: Inductee into the MN Music Hall of Fame. Director of Music at Kingdom Life Church, N. Minneapolis, MN. Upcoming: The Color Purple at Theater Latte Da

Dennis Spears: Credits include Penumbra, The Guthrie Theater, Illusion Theater, Syracuse Stage, Indiana Repertory Theater, Hartford Stage, Ten Thousand Things, Minneapolis Children's Theatre, Actor's Theater of Louisville, Chanhassen Dinner Theater and The Kennedy Center. For his portrayal of Nat Cole in I Wish You Love, he received the Ivey Award for Excellence in Acting. Mr. Spears has performed nationally and internationally as a featured vocalist with the vocal jazz ensemble Moore By Four and serves as Artistic Director for Legends Music Series at the Capri Theater, where he has contributed greatly to the Capri being named Best Venue for Live Jazz in the Twin Cities. Dennis is a 2013 inductee into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame!

History Theatre Mission: History Theatre entertains, educates, and engages through creating, developing, and producing new and existing works that explore Minnesota's past and the diverse American experience. Its work provides a unique lens which links our past to the present, explores our common heritage, and illuminates our understanding of what it means to be American. Click Here

Land Acknowledgement: History Theatre sits on the ancestral, traditional, and contemporary land of the Dakota people, for whom the land holds historical, spiritual, and political significance. We recognize and honor the Dakota people, ancestors, and descendants, as well as the land itself, and all the sovereign Native nations in Minnesota and beyond. We recognize that this acknowledgement itself is not enough, and only serves as a first step towards decolonization.