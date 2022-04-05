Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GRETCHEN PARLATO WITH JAZZMN ORCHESTRA at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

pixeltracker

Gretchen Parlato. Parlato is a rare and extraordinary jazz vocalist of today.

Apr. 5, 2022  

GRETCHEN PARLATO WITH JAZZMN ORCHESTRA at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will present JazzMN, Minnesota's premier, professional jazz orchestra, back to its Main Stage on Monday evening, April 25 for a memorable return to distinctive jazz, under the artistic direction of JC Sanford.

JazzMN will welcome renowned guest jazz vocalist and Grammy-nominee, Gretchen Parlato. Parlato
is a rare and extraordinary jazz vocalist of today.

She has been called "the emblematic jazz vocalist of her generation, and perhaps the most visionary to come along in a generation" by Michael J. West of the Washington City Paper. Legendary pianist, Herbie Hancock calls Parlato, "...a singer with a deep, almost magical connection to the music...Every note is expressive, powerful and pretty. And most important, her heart is in the right place."

Gretchen is nominated for a Grammy again this year for her album Flor, which as the title suggests, is a bouquet of Brazilian music. But as a recipient of the Thelonious Monk International Award for Jazz Vocals, she is equally at home with any jazz style.

GRETCHEN PARLATO WITH JAZZMN ORCHESTRA at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

The program will consist of a mix of familiar jazz standards and classic Brazilian songs. The numbers were arranged by Jim McNeely for Parlato with the HR Big Band in Frankfurt, Germany. Also there will be a movement performed from John Ellis's jazz opera Ice Siren adapted for big band by Sanford,a project where Sanford and Parlato first connected. There will also be a premiere of Sanford's new arrangement of Parlato's "Wonderful" from Flor (her new Grammy-nominated recording).

For more tickets and more information, click here

Photos courtesy of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres



Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories


From This Author - Jared Fessler