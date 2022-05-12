GLENSHEEN: THE MUSICAL Announced On The NorShor Theatre Stage June 3-12

Duluth Playhouse will host as the History Theatre presents the award winning musical, Glensheen at the NorShor Theatre, running June 3 - 12, 2022.

Glensheen, the smash musical by composer/librettist Chan Poling and book writer Jeffrey Hatcher stars Jen Maren as Marjorie Caldwell, the would-be heiress caught up in the notorious Congdon murders. This crackling musical with a wicked edge pulls us back to the 1977 tragedy on London Road. The heiress, kind and generous and her night nurse were killed on one fateful night. The Congdon family tragedy led headlines in all the regional newspapers. But what really happened that dark night at Glensheen Mansion? This dark musical tackles the twisted tale with wicked dialogue and evocative music.

"I'm very excited that Glensheen has finally come home to the place of this captivating story's origin." said Chan Poling, composer/librettist of Glensheen. "I hope local folks and fans of the house museum do not miss the opportunity to - just down the street where the troubled events unfolded - laugh, cry, and shudder to this amazing cast as they embody the tale in an exquisite musical theater telling."

The production is led by Jen Maren as Marjorie Caldwell, Dane Stauffer as Roger Caldwell and both Elizabeth Congdon and Velma Pietila are played byWendy Lehr. The ensemble consists of Sandra Struthers, Gary Briggle, Randy Schmeling and Suzie Juul. The understudies are Ruthie Baker, Jake Endre, Brendan Nelson Finn. The Musical Director is David Lohman with choreography by Tina Moulder, costume design by E.Amy Hill and scenic design by Rick Polenek.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Duluth Playhouse is no longer requiring patrons to provide proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the theater. Masks are still required to be worn and socially distanced seating is available in the balcony. The rest of Duluth Playhouse's 2021-2022 NorShor season will feature Footloose and Clue. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org