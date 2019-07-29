Freshwater Theatre Presents World Premiere Of IMMACULATE HEART By Ruth Virkus

Freshwater Theatre proudly presents Immaculate Heart, a touching original drama by Freshwater Co-A.D. Ruth Virkus!

When Marina meets shy, devout Clare at a crafting class, they have an immediate connection, putting them both on a collision course with Father Paul, forcing all three to confront their natures in ways none of them expect. Set in and around the confessional of a parish church, Immaculate Heart is an exploration of sexual identity on the asexual spectrum, faith, and privilege.

The show will be directed by Freshwater Theatre company member Jimmy LeDuc. LeDuc earned his MFA in Directing from the University of Oklahoma, currently teaches theater at Saint Paul College. Playwright Ruth Virkus is Co-A.D. of Freshwater Theatre, and an accomplished playwright whose works have been produced by Freshwater Theatre, 20% Theatre Company, St. Paul College, and the History Theatre, among others. She is also co-creator of the Tyme book series with author Megan Morrisson, published by Scholastic Books. Virkus earned a B.A. in her double-majors in Theatre and History from the University of Minnesota, Morris.

Featuring: Rachel Flynn as Clare | Noe Tallen as Marina | Scot Froelich as Father Paul.

Stage management - Megen Ealain, set/props - Abbie Krohn, lights - Ariel Leaf, sound - Caroline Kittredge Faustine, costumes - Tracy Swenson.

Running in Rep, Freshwater Theatre will present the next installment in our award winning short play festival series: Eventually, Epiphany. Freshwater Theatre is inviting local artists and storytellers to share tales of things they only learned about themselves in adulthood, be it humorous, serious, or profound!

All performances at The Crane Theatre Studio - 2303 Kennedy St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413. Reservations & info available at www.freshwatertheatre.com or call 612-816-8479. Photos available upon request.





