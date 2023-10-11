Four Humors Theater Brings RASPUTIN to the Twin Cities Horror Festival This Month

Four Humors Theater will unveil their latest creation, "Rasputin," as part of this year’s lineup of the Twin Cities Horror Festival (TCHF), set to run from October 20th to October 29th, 2023, at the Crane Theater located at 2303 Kennedy St NE UNIT 120, Minneapolis, MN 55413.

About the company:

Four Humors Theater has created original, hilarious and awe-inducing theatrical works in the Twin Cities since 2005. We strive to make the beautiful foolish and the foolish beautiful. “Best theater for comedy - Four Humors - 2014 Best of MN”- Star Tribune

This is Four Humors’ first show since before Covid-19. They haven’t produced anything since “The Rule of Three” at the 2019 Twin Cities Horror Festival.

About the show:

Moscow, December 30, 1916: The Great War is raging, the proletariat is rising and one mystic mad monk, the Czar and Czarina’s advisor, is lying shot, stabbed, beaten, drowned, frozen and dead by the river. Or is he? Four Humors presents “Rasputin”: a bloody and hilarious investigation of all three true versions of Rasputin’s death and the uncertain fate of Mother Russia.

Written by Ryan Lear, Brant Miller, Matt Spring and Allison Vincent

Cast: Matt Spring (Rasputin), Ryan Lear (Prince Felix Yusupov), Brant Miller (Grand Duke Dmitri Pavlovich), Allison Vincent (Far-Right Politician Vladimir Purishkevich)

Live music performed by Christa Rübsam

Costumes by Mandi Johnson, lighting design by Jon Kirchhofer, projections and sound design by Brant Miller

Show Ratings (0-5): Strong Language 5, Blood 4

Suggested Age: 16+

Content Warnings: Gunshots, flashing video content, violence

Genre(s): Theater, Comedy, Psychological

Friday, October 20th, at 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 21st, at 10:30 PM

Monday, October 23rd, at 9:00 PM

Wednesday, October 25th, at 6:00 PM

Sunday, October 29th, at 4:30 PM

Tickets are priced at $15 and are available for purchase at Click Here.