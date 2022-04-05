Former CTC Acting Company Member, Traci Shannon Announced as New Casting Director

Children's Theatre Company has announced Traci Shannon, former CTC Acting Company Member and Performing Apprentice as the new Casting Director.

Shannon dazzled in many CTC productions from 2013-2017 in such roles as Cinderella (Cinderella), Dorothy (The Wizard of Oz), and Lizzie Bright (Lizzie Bright and the Buckminster Boy), as well as collaborated with playwrights, composers, and other theatre artists in the development and production of new theatrical works. She has also promoted the importance of theatre arts and theatre arts education in the Twin Cities by serving as an ambassador for the theatre.

Since her time at CTC, she has served professional client-facing roles at U.S. Bank and Thrivent. Previously, she has worked as the Development Coordinator for the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Theatre Management Coordinator at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, and Assistant Festival Coordinator for the Hip-Hop Theatre Festival in New York and Chicago. She holds a Bachelor's of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts from Howard University.

"I'm extremely excited to be returning to The Children's Theatre Company in this new capacity," stated Traci Shannon. "This theatre has always been near and dear to my heart and I look forward to the exciting work ahead as we continue to be an artistic leader not only in this community but also on a national level."

In her role, Traci Shannon will provide all casting support for CTC's artistic teams including scouting and procuring acting talent of both student and adult actors for all shows, workshops, readings, tours, and theatre events. This role also upholds CTC's goal of being an anti-racist theatre that works toward justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion through ensuring 50% casting is BIPOC actors for each season and identifying and eliminating barriers to participation for all actors. She will work with families of student actors and their schools to understand the protocols, policies, and commitments when cast. She will begin this role on April 11, 2022.

"We are thrilled to announce that Traci Shannon will be joining Children's Theatre Company as our first full time Casting Director," stated CTC Artistic Director, Peter C. Brosius. "I first met Traci at Howard University during our audition process for our Performing Apprentice Program. Traci stood out there for her incredible talent, energy, and warmth. After she worked with us as a Performing Apprentice, we invited her to join our Acting Company. She left to start her family, and we are so excited to have her insights, her critical thinking, and her generosity of spirit infusing and informing our casting process. We so look forward to welcoming her back in this new role."

CTC is the most significant provider of accessible theatre education opportunities in the region. Every year, thousands of children experience theatre for the first time at CTC. Our student matinees and education programs demonstrably benefit the community, from the intergenerational conversations sparked by our world premieres, to the sequential skill-building that happens in our Theatre Arts Training, to the pre-K focus of our Early Childhood Initiative. ACT One is CTC's comprehensive platform for access, diversity, and inclusion in our audiences, programs, staff, and board that strives to ensure the theatre is a home for all people, all families, reflective of our community. childrenstheatre.org