Duluth Playhouse to Stage MAKE BELIEVE

Duluth Playhouse produces the Minnesota premiere of the psychological drama Make Believe at the Underground Theatre May 19-28th. For the Conlee kids, playing house is no longer a game when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later and now adults returning to their childhood attic, the search for answers continues. Make Believe opened to rave reviews during its Off-Broadway run in 2019, with the New York Times naming it a Critic's Pick. Tony-nominated playwright Bess Wohl's rich and moving drama invites the audience to rethink their own childhood experiences and explore the questions we carry with us.

"This is a really special play." said Duluth Playhouse Executive Director Wes Drummond who also directs the production. "After working on the original Off-Broadway production in 2019, I couldn't be more excited to help realize the Minnesota premiere. What this script is able to achieve in 90 minutes is powerful. This cast is doing incredible work. I can't wait to hear the conversations this production will spark."

The cast is led by adult actors Mary Fox, Sam Hildestad, Sarah Larson Dotson, and Zachary Stofer. They are joined by child actors Baker Anderson, Gwen Evans, Paisley Kern, Jacob Waechter. Rounding out the cast are understudies Tiegen Fryberger and Anna Staupe.

The production runs May 19-28, 2022 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm. All performances are held in the Underground Theatre in the Historic St Louis County Depot (506 W. Michigan St. Duluth, MN 55802). Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the NorShor Theatre box office (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org.