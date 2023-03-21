Duluth Playhouse Underground Presents MR. BURNS, A POST ELECTRIC PLAY

Duluth Playhouse presents the Twin Ports premiere of Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play by Anne Washburn, opening April 13 at Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone.

In a not-so-distant future, after the collapse of civilization, a group of survivors sit around a campfire and piece together the plot of their favorite Simpsons episode entirely from memory. As they remember their faded world, they discover how the pop culture of one generation can develop into the mythology of the next. In Anne Washburn's imaginative comedy, we follow this crew seven years into the future as they begin to create a new entertainment landscape made from pop culture in the before times. Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play is a hilarious and poignant exploration of nostalgia, the magic of live theater, and the lasting power of The Simpsons.

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play is directed by Justin Peck with choreography by Brianna Hall-Nelson and music direction by Henry Golden-Starr. The cast includes Phillip Hoelscher as Matt, Jennie Ross as Jenny, Kendra Carlson as Maria, Chris Ibarra as Sam, Agatha Pokrzywinski as Colleen, Ben Peter as Gibson, Audrey Beryl as Quincy, and Kristen Hylenski as Edna.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org

Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY

April 13 - 23, 2023

Duluth Playhouse Underground at

Zeitgeist Teatro Performing Arts Theater