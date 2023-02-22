Duluth Playhouse Underground Opens A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 On Stage At Zeitgeist!

Duluth Playhouse presents the Twin Ports premiere of A Doll's House, Part 2 on Friday, February 23! This truly contemporary, 90-minute "sequel" to Henrik Ibsen's classic is the first Underground production at Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone. Duluth Playhouse is thrilled to have A Doll's House, Part 2 as the first show in the new relationship with HART district neighbor, Zeitgeist.

"Working with some of the finest comedic actors in town also ensures the balance between humor and heart this play requires." Director Kendra Carlson shared. "The play is a dance between the classic and modern - as well as between the characters themselves as they each present their case for how their world was and how the world should be. Psychology has taught us that every time we recall a memory, we reshape it by the person we have become; in this way, we can never know who is truly "right" in their version of the past. We will leave it to you to decide who has it right in this story - if any of them even can."

While Lucas Hnath's hilarious comedy is a continuation of the Ibsen classic, there is no need for audiences to be familiar with the original play. This stand-alone production explores all the ways women's roles have -- and haven't -- changed in the 143 years since Ibsen's play was first staged. The cast includes local favorites Christa Schulz as Nora, Mike Pederson as Torvald, Cathy Berggren as Anne Marie and Rylee Kuberra as Emmy.

The ending of Ibsen's masterwork, A Doll's House, is often referred to as "the door slam heard around the world", as a young wife leaves behind the shackles of traditional societal constraints. Hnath's new play begins 15 years later. That same door opens to reveal Nora, a changed woman with a favor to ask of the people she abandoned. Hnath's bitingly funny sequel to Ibsen's revolutionary original unfolds in a series of bristling stand-offs that reveal in Nora's world, much like our own, behind every opinion there is a person, and a slammed door isn't an ending, but also the chance for a new beginning. To purchase tickets and for more information call (218) 733-7555 or go to DuluthPlayhouse.org.