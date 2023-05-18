Duluth Playhouse Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Based on Mark Haddon's best-selling novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a thrilling, heartwarming, and uplifting story of adventure.

Duluth Playhouse brings the Tony Award-winning play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to the NorShor Theatre May 26 through June 4.

Journey inside the mind of Christopher, a fifteen-year-old with an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics, but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone, detests being touched, and distrusts strangers. Suddenly, Christopher finds himself under suspicion for the death of his neighbor's dog. Determined to solve the mystery of who really did kill their dog, Christopher's detective work takes him on a thrilling journey that turns his world upside down. Based on Mark Haddon's best-selling novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a thrilling, heartwarming, and uplifting story of adventure and personal growth.

The production is led by Sifryn Oberon as Christopher. Also in the cast are local favorites Alyson Enderle as Siobhan, Jody Kujawa as Ed, and Christine Winkler Johnson as Judy. Rounding out the cast are Julie Ahasay, Antony Ferguson, Brianna Hall-Nelson, Phillip Hoelscher, Kristen Hylenski, Joe Meichsner, Jennie Ross, and Misha Suarez. Through the incorporation of choreography by Suzie Baer and projections by Ethan Hollinger, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a unique theatrical experience audiences will remember for many years to come.

"Christopher Boone is different than most people," said Robert Lee, director of the production. "He has autism. And we get to tell his story from his point of view. The script does that really well. It is a celebration of Christopher, his differences, and his accomplishments in the face of a lot of adversity." Sifryn Oberon, who plays Christopher, said "Working on The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time has been magical, overwhelming, emboldening, intense, and most of all, full of discovery and curiosity. In many ways I find my own journey- that of a late diagnosed autistic adult, re-learning the world around me- moving forward in tandem with Christopher's." Oberon continued, "Curious Incident put an autistic character front and center on the stage and provided an entry point into the topic for many people."

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. For more information and to purchase tickets, visitClick Here

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens

May 26 - June 4, 2023 at the NorShor Theatre

Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm, select Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm




Recommended For You