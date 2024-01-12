Duluth Playhouse Hosts Second Annual SINGING WITH THE STARS in March

The event is on Friday, March 1, at the NorShor Theatre.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Duluth Playhouse invites the community to its biggest fundraiser of the year. The second annual Singing with the Stars, taking place on Friday, March 1, at the NorShor Theatre, promises to be an unforgettable night filled with champagne, delectable bites, and local personalities living out their musical Theatre Dreams

After guests walk the red carpet, they will be greeted with a champagne toast and delicious d’oeuvres. The evening’s entertainment will commence with a fun and lighthearted Broadway performance competition featuring a variety of Twin Ports celebrities. Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with contestants, vote for their favorites, win special prizes, and indulge in a decadent dessert and coffee bar by Black Woods and Greysolon Catering. Before the winner is announced, guests will enjoy a reprise performance from 2023’s Champion Solomon Witherspoon and a sneak peek of the Playhouse’s upcoming production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal. 

The Singing with the Stars contestants are Azrin Awal (UMD, City of Duluth), Russell Habermann (Essentia Health), Theresa Jacobson (North Shore Bank), Kenny Johnson (WDIO), Hunter McCollough (Northern News Now), Laura Mullen (Bent Paddle Brewing Co.), Chelsea Roy (Wheeler Associates), Emily Vikre (Vikre Distillery), Robin Washington (Wisconsin Public Radio), and Stephanie Williams (Duluth School Board). Celebrity judges Dan Hanger (FOX 21), Katy Helbacka (director, actor, improviser), and last year’s winner Solomon Witherspoon (recording artist, songwriter, entertainer) will offer cheeky banter after each performance. 

All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting Twin Ports-area artists and bolstering Duluth Playhouse’s School of Performing Arts. The Playhouse plays a pivotal role in the community by providing more than 600 positions to local actors, directors, designers, instructors, and various other artists. Each season, the theatre offers year-round educational programming to over 500 youth and adults, with the goal of using the framework of theatre and creativity to foster development both as a human and as an artist. 

Duluth Playhouse is a living testament to the enduring spirit of artistic expression and community engagement that has been woven into its very foundation since 1914. Over the years, the steadfast support from residents has been the lifeblood of the Playhouse, allowing it to consistently deliver high-caliber live theatre experiences and cultivate extensive arts education opportunities for the region. As one of the nation’s oldest non-profit arts organizations, the Playhouse takes pride in calling the Historic Arts and Theatre District of downtown Duluth its home. 




Recommended For You