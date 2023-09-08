Dante's INFERNO Comes to Open Window Theatre This Month

Performances run September 29 - October 29.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Interview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth Playhouse Photo 3 Interview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth Playhouse
Interview: Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg of MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 2023 at Shakopee Photo 4 Interview: Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg of MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 2023 at Shakopee

Dante's INFERNO Comes to Open Window Theatre This Month

Open Window Theatre presents Dante’s INFERNO, adapted and directed by Jeremy Stanbary from the translation by John Ciardi.

One of the greatest masterpieces of all time, Dante Alighieri’s Inferno marks the first of his 3-part Divine Comedy poetic trilogy. Inferno tells the harrowing story of Dante’s journey through the infinite torments of Hell in search of Paradise. It’s an inherently dramatic story, describing in vivid detail Dante’s visit to the lower realms of the netherworld, guided by the poet Virgil. He passes through the giant gates with their prophetic inscription: Abandon All Hope Ye Who Enter Here, and through the nine circles of Hell, offering an unparalleled reflection on the human condition, putting a universal mirror up to the corruption that so often plagues the human heart, society, politics, and even the clergy of Dante’s own beloved faith. But all is not lost. Dante’s Inferno is an intense and moving human drama that ultimately points the way of an individual soul from sin to redemption.

This innovative, original production adapted and directed by Jeremy Stanbary features a live, multi-instrument soundscape performed by musician, Kurt Larson. The set design features a stunning 20’x20’ multilevel turntable stage designed by Robin McIntyre, in addition to a 6.5’x13’ LED video wall with background graphics and animations by Jeromy & Wyatt Darling. Costumes are designed by Robert Graff with lighting by Sue Berger. Props and additional design assistance provided by Nate Farley. The production is assistant directed by Katelyn Slater and stage managed by Abby Slater and Renée Sellner. Recorded sound elements by Jeremy Stanbary.

The versatile eight-member cast features José Sabillon as DANTE, Cameron Varner as VIRGIL, and a multi-character ENSEMBLE performed by Brandon Herring, Sam Sweere, Eleanor Koop, Lily Blando, Jared Beebe, and Tom Burr.

Dante’s Inferno kicks-off Open Window Theatre’s milestone 10th producing season, showcasing their penchant for intimate, immersive, innovative, and thought-provoking theater that addresses themes of faith, hope, and reconciliation.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Interview: Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg of MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 2023 at Shakopee Photo
Interview: Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg of MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 2023 at Shakopee

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival began its journey in September of 1971 on a 22 acre field in Jonathan, MN. More than 25,000 people visited the two weekend grand opening of the festival, then named “A Celebration of Nature, Art, and Life!” That celebration has since relocated to Shakopee, MN and has grown to be the largest Renaissance Festival in the United States with an annual attendance of 300,000.

2
Interview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth Playhouse Photo
Interview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth Playhouse

Young Frankenstein is a monstrously hilarious stage adaptation that resurrects a classic tale with a comedic twist, filled with eccentric characters, uproarious antics, and unforgettable musical numbers.

3
VocalEssence and The Bach Society Of Minnesota to Present Bachs Joyous Christmas Oratorio Photo
VocalEssence and The Bach Society Of Minnesota to Present Bach's Joyous Christmas Oratorio in December

Old friends and past collaborators the VocalEssence Ensemble Singers and the Bach Society of Minnesota will join once again to present  Bach's Christmas Oratorio. There will be two opportunities to enjoy Bach's retelling of the traditional Christmas story, December 15 and 16. 

4
Cast and Creative Team Set for World Premiere of MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRES Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for World Premiere of MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS at CTC

Discover the talented cast and creative team behind the upcoming world premiere of Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress. Learn more about the show's opening date and venue, and get ready to be captivated by this highly anticipated production.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman' Video
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman'
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Student Matinee: Step Afrika! Drumfolk (Livestream)
Northrop (10/12-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big The Musical
Merritt Elementary Auditorium (11/09-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Community Roundtable with Ayodele Casel and Torya Beard
Northrop (9/25-9/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy
State Theatre (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord, by Scott Carter
Art House North (9/29-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Student Matinee: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (Livestream)
Northrop (1/25-2/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Croce Plays Croce
Pantages Theatre (11/17-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That...Tour
State Theatre (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Robert Cray Band
Pantages Theatre (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.
Stages Theatre Company (11/17-12/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You