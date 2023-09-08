Dante's INFERNO Comes to Open Window Theatre This Month

Open Window Theatre presents Dante’s INFERNO, adapted and directed by Jeremy Stanbary from the translation by John Ciardi.

One of the greatest masterpieces of all time, Dante Alighieri’s Inferno marks the first of his 3-part Divine Comedy poetic trilogy. Inferno tells the harrowing story of Dante’s journey through the infinite torments of Hell in search of Paradise. It’s an inherently dramatic story, describing in vivid detail Dante’s visit to the lower realms of the netherworld, guided by the poet Virgil. He passes through the giant gates with their prophetic inscription: Abandon All Hope Ye Who Enter Here, and through the nine circles of Hell, offering an unparalleled reflection on the human condition, putting a universal mirror up to the corruption that so often plagues the human heart, society, politics, and even the clergy of Dante’s own beloved faith. But all is not lost. Dante’s Inferno is an intense and moving human drama that ultimately points the way of an individual soul from sin to redemption.

This innovative, original production adapted and directed by Jeremy Stanbary features a live, multi-instrument soundscape performed by musician, Kurt Larson. The set design features a stunning 20’x20’ multilevel turntable stage designed by Robin McIntyre, in addition to a 6.5’x13’ LED video wall with background graphics and animations by Jeromy & Wyatt Darling. Costumes are designed by Robert Graff with lighting by Sue Berger. Props and additional design assistance provided by Nate Farley. The production is assistant directed by Katelyn Slater and stage managed by Abby Slater and Renée Sellner. Recorded sound elements by Jeremy Stanbary.

The versatile eight-member cast features José Sabillon as DANTE, Cameron Varner as VIRGIL, and a multi-character ENSEMBLE performed by Brandon Herring, Sam Sweere, Eleanor Koop, Lily Blando, Jared Beebe, and Tom Burr.

Dante’s Inferno kicks-off Open Window Theatre’s milestone 10th producing season, showcasing their penchant for intimate, immersive, innovative, and thought-provoking theater that addresses themes of faith, hope, and reconciliation.