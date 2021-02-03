Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Collide Theatrical Presents STAND BY ME

Streaming February 12-14, 2021.

Feb. 3, 2021  

Collide Theatrical Presents STAND BY ME

COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company presents STAND BY ME, February 12-14, 2021.

Inspired by real stories from senior citizens at Episcopal Homes, the story set at a 1950's diner, spotlights storytelling through dance.

STAND BY ME features dancers Rush Benson, Brett Pederson, Jarod Boltjes, Regina Peluso Heather Brockman, Betsy Nelson and Chelsea Rose. Videography by Lucas Wells and filmed at Ze's Diner in Eagan MN.

Available to stream Friday, February 12- 7:30pm, Saturday, February 13-7:30pm*, and Sunday, February 14 anytime.

Learn more at www.collidetheatrical.org.


