Collide Theatrical Dance Company Presents WONDERLAND

Collide Theatrical will present "WonderLand" May 15-30, 2021, outside of the James J. Hill House.

This steampunk dance theater spin-off of Alice in Wonderland takes place at WonderLand, a premier mental institution run by Dr. Andrew Knight. Dr. Knight has the difficult task of treating a man who refers to himself as a White Rabbit who suffers from a severe anxiety disorder, a young woman named Alice with body dysmorphia, and a Queen figure suffering from narcissistic rage.

But as the doctor digs deeply into the causes and roots of their disorders he begins to ask: what does normal really mean?

Collide tells this story using its signature blend of high-energy dance styles set to a modern pop-rock soundtrack.

The dance theater experience, created to suit safety requirements of COVID-19, will take the audience on a 70-minute ride into a compelling story of friendship and acceptance in an effort to ease the stigma attached to mental illness.

Created by Collide Artistic Director Regina Peluso, the production features some of the Twin Cities top dance theater talents including Rush Benson, Renee Guittar, Brian Bose, Miranda Shaughnessy, Heather Brockman, and Jarod Boltjes. With voiceover by Ryan Colbert and music mixing by Andrew Hill.

For tickets visit www.collidetheatrical.org or call 651-395-7903

Live Price: Adult $36, Senior $32.50, Students $22

Virtual: $25.00 per household

Show Length: 70 Minutes - No intermission.

Note: This production is geared towards adults and tackles mature subject matters concerning mental health. There is no profanity or violence, however, so we trust parents to make their own decision for the child.

COVID: All seats are reserved in parties 6 feet apart. Masks are required outside. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.

PERFORMANCE DATES/TIMES:

The James J. Hill House (Outside) - 240 Summit Ave, St. Paul, MN 55102

Saturday, May 15 | 4:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, May 16 | 2:00pm & 5:00pm

Friday, May 21 | 7:00pm

Saturday, May 22 | 4:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, May 23 | 2:00pm & 5:00pm

Saturday, May 29 | 4:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, May 30 | 2:00pm & 5:00pm

Collide Theatrical (Outside) - 755 Prior Ave N, St. Paul, MN 55104

Friday, June 4 | 7:00pm

Saturday, June 5 | 4:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, June 6 | 2:00pm

Friday, June 11 | 7:00pm

Saturday, June 12 | 4:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, June 13 | 2:00pm