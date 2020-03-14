Children's Theatre Company Cancels Performances Through April 5

Children's Theatre Company has announced the cancellation of performances through April 5.

The following statement has been released:

Children's Theatre Company's highest priority is the health and safety of young people, our patrons, our staff, and our community. In an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, we are canceling all performances and education programs beginning immediately through Sunday, April 5. This includes our current productions of Spamtown, USA and The Rainbow Fish.

To ensure the highest levels of customer service, our ticket office will be directly in touch with all patrons who have tickets to canceled performances and they will have a variety of options:

Place the value of your tickets on account as a credit at CTC for future use

Exchange your tickets to another performance

Donate your tickets

Receive a refund

As a non-profit theatre dedicated to children and families, CTC relies on the generosity of donors, subscribers, and single ticket buyers, especially in times like these. We hope you will consider keeping the value of your tickets on account or exchanging for another performance as we believe in the power of live theatre experiences to educate, challenge, and inspire young people.

Thank you for your support of Children's Theatre Company as your friendship means so much to us. Please take good care of yourself and your family. We look forward to welcoming you back to Children's Theatre Company soon.





