Children's Theatre Company Appoints Raiyon Hunter as Casting Director

Children's Theatre Company has announced that Raiyon Hunter, currently the Associate Casting Director for Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, has been appointed CTC's Casting Director. She will join CTC on May 22.

"We are thrilled to welcome Raiyon Hunter to Children's Theatre Company as our new Casting Director," said CTC Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. "Raiyon brings tremendous energy, insight and commitment to this position and is a truly remarkable young leader. She has extensive experience from her time as Associate Casting Director at the Alliance Theatre, and from her casting work at St. Louis Repertory Theatre. We know she will be an incredible asset to this theatre and to our entire community."

"I am excited to support CTC's pursuits to open access, and craft opportunities to recruit young artists who are passionate, imaginative contributors to this field," said Hunter. "I look forward to engagement that will allow me to expand and deepen my work in casting."

Raiyon Hunter is an actress, director, producer, and arts administrator from New Orleans, Louisiana. She currently works in the Artistic department of the Alliance Theatre (Atlanta, GA) as a Spelman Leadership Fellow and has worked on a multitude of shows in varying capacities ranging from Casting Associate to Director on productions such as Do You Love the Dark, Darlin Cory, Bina's Six Apples, Good Bad People, Confederates, and more. The Alliance's Spelman Leadership Fellowship is a field-leading career development program designed to give participants experience in artistic or executive leadership in the not-for-profit cultural sector and is tailored to support the interests of the recipient. Additionally, she has been in residency at Oregon Shakespeare Festival under Nataki Garrett and The Repertory Theater of St. Louis, where she worked in casting and as an assistant director under Hana Sharif. She is a proud graduate of Spelman College.

CTC's 2023-2024 Season of seven productions features two world premieres, Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress and Babble Lab, the international sensation Cookin' from South Korea, the only Minnesota stop of the national tour of The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories from Honolulu Theatre for Youth, the return of last year's sold out production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, the 3-time Tony Award®-nominated musical A Year With Frog and Toad, and the wildly inventive Alice in Wonderland.

Full season subscriptions and renewals for the 2023-2024 Season are now on sale and can be purchased online at https://childrenstheatre.org/shows-and-tickets/subscribe-and-save/ or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400.

Currently, the World Premiere of An American Tail the Musical is playing at CTC's UnitedHealth Group Stage thru June 18, 2023. Tickets may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/AmericanTail or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.



