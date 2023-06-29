Children's Theatre Company Announces Full Schedule Of Educational Programming Through Spring 2024

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the upcoming education and engagement programs for fall 2023, winter 2023, and spring 2024. All classes are now available for registration at childrenstheatre.org/classes.

We are delighted for another year of classes this Fall,” said CTC’s Director of Education Ann Joseph-Douglas. “I’m pleased to share that we have some new offerings for pre-school and high school students this year. At CTC we are committed to offering a variety of classes for any curious student at all skill levels. From those who are looking to explore theatre for the first time to those who are seeking advance training and performance opportunities. Freedom of expression, building confidence and creating meaningful connections are just a few of the benefits of taking classes at CTC.”

Upcoming Offerings:

ACADEMY

Acting Academy (Grades 4-8)

The theatre arts training academy is a training program for students who are interested in advancing their skills. Academy acting classes meet twice a week for ten weeks. Acting students will receive focused training with industry professionals advancing their skills in acting, character development and script analysis and voice.

Students will have a final sharing at the conclusion of each 10-week session. This is an opportunity for Academy students to showcase their hard work and to receive positive feedback on what to work on for the upcoming sessions.

If a student is planning to audition for an upcoming show at school or CTC our teaching staff are available to help prepare any student to have their best audition.

Acting │ Tuition $400 per session│

Grades 4-5 - Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:30 – 6:15pm

Fall Session │ September 26-December 7, 2023│Class ID: FAA-TT423

Winter Session│January 9-March 14, 2024 │Class ID: WAA-TT424

Spring Session│March 19-May 23, 2024 │ Class ID: SAA-TT424

Grades 6-8

Tuesday and Thursdays 6:30 -7:45pm

Fall Session │ September 26-December 7, 2023 │Class ID: FAA-TT523

Winter Session│ January 9-March 14, 2024 │Class ID: WAA-TT524

Spring Session│ March 19-May 23, 2024 │ Class ID: SAA-TT524

Voice Academy (Grades 4-8)

Voice Academy is for those who are interested in intensive vocal training. Students meet twice a week and will receive a group lesson and one small group coaching session each week. Students will build a foundation of technique to gain control over their singing voice and learn to care for their voice.

Voice │Tuition $400 per session

Grades 4-5 - Tuesday and Thursday 6:30 – 7:45pm Large group Lesson

Fall Session │ September 26-December 7, 2023 │Class ID: FVA-TT423

Winter Session│ January 9-March 14, 2024 │Class ID: WVA-TT424

Spring Session│ March 19-May 23, 2024 │Class ID: SVA-TT424

Grades 6-8 - Tuesday and Thursday 5:00 – 6:15pm Large group Lesson

Fall Session │ September 26-December 7, 2023| Class ID: FVA-TT523

Winter Session│ January 9-March 14, 2024 │Class ID: WVA-TT524

Spring Session│ March 19-May 23, 2024 │Class ID: SVA-TT524

INSTITUTE

CTC’s Institute program is an audition-based, pre-professional training program for young artists in grades 6-12 who are interested in advancing their training and may be considering a career in the arts. Highlights include intensive acting and musical theatre training with industry professionals, an annual spring showcase, mentorship by CTC artists, and college audition prep. Classes include voice and vocal work, viewpoints, Shakespeare, musical theatre dance, and more. The year ends in a showcase performance for the family and the CTC casting director.

Institute Session Dates

Institute Audition: September 13, 2023│6:00-7:30pm

Tuesdays 5-8pm

Fall Session | September 26 – December 5

Winter Session | January 9 – March 12

Spring Session | March 19 – May 14

Showcase Tech Rehearsal | Young Company│ Monday May 14 5-8pm

Young Ensemble │ Thursday May 16 5-8pm

Showcase Performance | Young Company │Tuesday May 15 6:30pm

Young Ensemble │Friday May 17 6:30pm

EARLY CHILDHOOD

Music in Motion (Ages 2-5)

Skip, leap, and jump! Experience the joy of locomotion and build skills in rhythm, tempo, and dynamics. Apply these skills and stretch the imagination through movement and dance exercises that strengthen fine and gross motor skills. Each session will expand on the previous session with the addition of new concepts and material. Students are not required to take sessions sequentially.

Benefits of Early Childhood Education

Theatre has positive impact on children’s education and SEL develop. Benefits include; improving self-confidence, communication skills and developing empathy and social awareness skills.

Classes are available on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

WEDNESDAYS

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 27-October 25, 2023

Wednesdays │9:30am-10:15am

Class ID: F1-30323

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: September 27-October 25, 2023

Wednesdays │9:30am-10:15am

Class ID: F2-30323

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 10-February 7, 2024

Wednesdays│9:30am-10:15am

Class ID: W1-30324

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 14-March 13, 2024

Wednesdays│9:30am-10:15am

Class ID: W1-30324

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 19-April 16, 2024

Wednesdays │9:30am-10:15am

Class ID: S1-30324

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 24-May 22, 2024

Wednesdays│9:30am-10:15am

Class ID: S2-30324

Tuition: $200

SATURDAYS

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │9am-9:45am

Class ID: F1-60323

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │9am-9:45am

Class ID: F2-60323

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays│9am-9:45am

Class ID: W1-60324

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Wednesdays│9am-9:45am

Class ID: W2-60324

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │9am-9:45am

Class ID: S1-60324

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Wednesdays│9am-9:45am

Class ID: S2-60324

Tuition: $200

Storytime Jam (Ages 3-5)

Students gain confidence and develop communication skills by jumping into award-winning storybooks to become characters, act out scenes, and reimagine tales through movement, music, and art! This is an excellent class for curious kiddos who are full of energy.

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │10-11am

Class ID: F1-60223

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │10-11am

Class ID: F2-60223

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays │10-11am

Class ID: W1-60224

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │10-11am

Class ID: W2-60224

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │10-11am

Class ID: S1-60224

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │10-11am

Class ID: S2-60224

Tuition: $200

Creative Movement (Ages 4-5)

This energetic class is designed to foster independence, cooperation, and communication skills. Songs, games, and dance are incorporated to emphasize imagination, coordination, and body awareness while teaching the beginning elements of dance.

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays│10-11am

Class ID: F1-61323

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays│10-11am

Class ID: F2-61323

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays│10-11am

Class ID: W1-61324

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays│10-11am

Class ID: W2-61324

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays│10-11am

Class ID: S1-61324

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays│10-11am

Class ID: S2-61324

Tuition: $200

Creative Play (Ages 4-5)

Rooted in interactive storytelling and imaginative play, the Creative Play curriculum is designed to support early learners social-emotional learning skill development. Each week students explore stories that guide them through a characters journey, acting out emotions or actions and participating in a craft or game centered around each lesson. Classes are available on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

WEDNESDAYS

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 27-October 25, 2023

Wednesdays │10:30am-11:30am

Class ID: F1-303E23

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 1-December 6, 2023

Wednesdays │10:30am-11:30am

Class ID: F2-313E23

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 10-February 7, 2024

Wednesdays │10:30am-11:30am

Class ID: W1-313E24

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 14-March 13, 2024

Wednesdays │10:30am-11:30am

Class ID: W2-303E24

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 19-April 16,2024

Wednesdays │10:30am-11:30am

Class ID: S1-303E24

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 24-May 22, 2024

Saturdays │10:30am-11:30am

Class ID: S2-303E24

Tuition: $200

SATURDAYS

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30- October 28, 2023

Saturdays │9am-9:45am

Class ID: F1-603E23

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │9am-9:45am

Class ID: F2-603E23

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays │9am-9:45am

Class ID: W1-60324

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │9am-9:45am

Class ID: W2-603E24

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │9am-9:45am

Class ID: S1-603E24

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │9am-9:45am

Class ID: S2-603E24

Tuition: $200

Adventures in The Art of Storytelling (Ages 4-5)

Adventures in the Art of Storytelling introduces elements of stage craft by incorporating storytelling, craft making, and music to embrace the inner artist. Students explore storytelling and character-building with a big splash of visual art! Read books, act stories, move to the music, and create theatre crafts like costumes, props, and puppet creations.

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: F1-61123

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: F2-61123

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: W1-61124

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: W2-61124

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: S1-61124

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: S2-61124

Tuition: $200

GRADES K-1

Discovery Theatre (Grades K – 1)

Discovery theatre is designed to encourage theatre exploration by implementing beginning acting skills and techniques. Each 5-week session students explore new concepts and techniques from improvisation, character development and movement. Students are not required to take sessions in sequence.

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │12:15pm-1:15pm

Class ID: F1-62123

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │12:15pm-1:15pm

Class ID: F2-62123

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays │12:15pm-1:15pm

Class ID: W1-62124

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │12:15pm-1:15pm

Class ID: W2-62124

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │12:15pm-1:15pm

Class ID: S1-62124

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │12:15pm-1:15pm

Class ID: S2-62124

Tuition: $200

Dance Disney (Grades K-1)

Students learn the fundamentals of dance using Disney songs as inspiration. This class is designed for beginning or first-time dancers to strengthen posture and alignment while developing confidence, coordination, and creative physical expression.

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: F1-62323

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4- December 9, 2023

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: F2-62323

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-Febraury 10, 2024

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: W1-62324

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: W2-62324

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: S1-62324

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: S2-62324

Tuition: $200

Sing Disney (Grades K-1)

Students learn the fundamentals of singing using your favorite Disney and Broadway songs! Create and explore characters through classic musical moments and scenes while building skills in diction, projection, pitch, and vocal expression.

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: F1-62223

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: F2-62223

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: W1-62224

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: W2-62224

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: S1-62224

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │11:15am-12:15pm

Class ID: S2-62224

Tuition: $200

Act It Out Loud (Grades K-1)

Students will dive into their favorite stories to create an original play. Through acting exercises and group brainstorming, students will work to develop a world premiere studio play to perform for family and friends at the end of each session. Classes are available in the mornings or afternoons.

Fall Session I │Mr. Fairy

Fall Session II │Julian is a Mermaid

Winter Session I │ The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Winter Session II │ Where the Wild Things Are

Spring Session I │ Not Quite Narwhal

Spring Session II │ Piggie and Elephant

MORNINGS

Fall Session 1 – Mr. Fairy

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │10am-11am

Class ID: F1-623E23

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2 – Julian is a Mermaid

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │10am-11am

Class ID: F2-623E23

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1 – The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays │10am-11am

Class ID: W1-623E24

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2 – Where the Wild Things Are

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │10am-11am

Class ID: W2-623E24

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1 – Not Quite Narwhal

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │10am-11am

Class ID: S1-623E24

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2 – Piggie and Elephant

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │10am-11am

Class ID: S2-623E24

Tuition: $200

AFTERNOONS

Fall Session 1 – Mr. Fairy

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: F1-623E23b

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2 – Julian is a Mermaid

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: F2-623E23b

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1 – The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: W1-623E24b

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2 – Where the Wild Things Are

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: W2-623E24b

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1 – Not Quite Narwhal

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: S1-623E24b

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2 – Piggie and Elephant

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: S2-623E24b

Tuition: $200

GRADES 2-3

Beginning Musical Theatre Dance (Grades 2-3)

Learn foundational musical theatre dance skills and terminology! Work with songs from beloved musicals to develop rhythm, coordination, and confidence with the right blend of jazz, tap, and modern dance.

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │9am-10am

Class ID: F1-63323

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │9am-10am

Class ID: F2-63323

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays │9am-10am

Class ID: W1-63324

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │9am-10am

Class ID: W2-63324

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │9am-10am

Class ID: S1-63324

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │9am-10am

Class ID: S2-63324

Tuition: $200

Fundamentals of Acting (Grades 2-3)

Explore story construction, character development, and performance skills through ensemble exercises that activate the actor’s tools: body, voice, and imagination. Classes are available in the mornings and afternoons.

MORNINGS

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │10:15am-11:15am

Class ID: F1-63123

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │10:15am-11:15am

Class ID: F2-63123

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays │10:15am-11:15am

Class ID: W1-63124

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │9am-10am

Class ID: W2-63124

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │10:15am-11:15am

Class ID: S1-63124

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │10:15am-11:15am

Class ID: S2-63124

Tuition: $200

AFTERNOONS

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: F1-63123b

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: F2-63123b

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: W1-63124b

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: W2-63124b

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: S1-63124b

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: S2-63124b

Tuition: $200

Sing Out (Grades 2-3)

Learn vocal fundamentals by performing songs from Broadway and other musical theatre traditions. Practice vocal expression skills and build the connection between body and voice, all while strengthening diction, projection, and pitch.

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │ 2:15pm-3:15pm

Class ID: F1-63223

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │2:15pm-3:15pm

Class ID: F2-63223

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays │2:15pm-3:15pm

Class ID: W1-63224

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │2:15pm-3;15pm

Class ID: W2-63224

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │2:15pm-3:15pm

Class ID: S1-63224

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │2:15pm-3:15pm

Class ID: S2-63224

Tuition: $200

GRADES 4-5

Broadway Voice Jr. (Grades 4-5)

Students learn the basics of vocal production, vocal strength, and health, and discover how to express character through song. For singers who want to act and actors who want to sing, this class develops strong actor-singer skills through group work and solos from contemporary and classic Broadway hits.

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │ 12pm-1pm

Class ID: F1-64223

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │12pm-1pm

Class ID: F2-64223

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays │12pm-1pm

Class ID: W1-64224

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │12pm-1pm

Class ID: W2-64224

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │12pm-1pm

Class ID: S1-64224

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │12pm-1pm

Class ID: S2-64224

Tuition: $200

Acting (Grades 4-5)

Each session students will work on scenes from today’s best plays for young actors. Over the year students will work to strengthen acting skills while going in-depth on physical and vocal choices, character development, and stage movement. Each 5-week session will incorporate new material and techniques. Students are not required to take classes sequentially. Classes are available on Tuesday and Saturday evenings.

TUESDAYS

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 26-October 24, 2023

Tuesdays │ 6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: F1-44123

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: October 31-December 5, 2023

Tuesdays │6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: F2-44123

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 9-February 6, 2024

Tuesdays │6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: W1-44124

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 13-March 12, 2024

Tuesdays │6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: W2-44124

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 19-April 16, 2024

Tuesdays │6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: S1-44124

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 23-May 21, 2024

Tuesdays │6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: S2-44124

Tuition: $200

SATURDAYS

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │ 11:30am-12:30pm

Class ID: F1-64123

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │11:30am-12:30pm

Class ID: F2-64123

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays │11:30am-12:30pm

Class ID: W1-64124

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │11:30am-12:30pm

Class ID: W2-64124

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │11:30am-12:30pm

Class ID: S1-64124

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │11:30am-12:30pm

Class ID: S2-64124

Tuition: $200

Musical Theatre and Dance (Grades 4-5)

Work with a director to rehearse a musical while strengthening existing acting and vocal skills. Go in-depth on physical and vocal choices, character development, and stage movement. Students must be comfortable memorizing lines, basic choreography, and singing.

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 28-October 26, 2023

Thursdays │ 5:15pm-6:15pm

Class ID: F1-44223

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 2-December 7, 2023

Thursdays │ 5:15pm-6:15pm

Class ID: F2-44223

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 11-February 8, 2024

Thursdays │ 5:15pm-6:15pm

Class ID: W1-44224

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 15-March 14, 2024

Thursdays │ 5:15pm-6:15pm

Class ID: W2-44224

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 21-April 18, 2024

Thursdays │ 5:30pm-6:30pm

Class ID: S1-44224

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 25-May 23, 2024

Thursdays │ 5:30pm-6:30pm

Class ID: S2-44224

Tuition: $200

GRADES 6-8

Broadway Voice (Grades 6-8)

Students will expand both vocal and dramatic skills through solos, duets, and ensemble singing from classic and contemporary Broadway songs. Students will learn to connect vocal skills to critical dramatic intention by focusing on songs as monologues and how the singer acts the song.

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 30-October 28, 2023

Saturdays │ 1pm-2pm

Class ID: F1-65223

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 4-December 9, 2023

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: F2-65223

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 13-February 10, 2024

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: W1-65224

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 17-March 16, 2024

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: W2-65224

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 23-April 20, 2024

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: S1-65224

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 27-May 25, 2024

Saturdays │1pm-2pm

Class ID: S2-65224

Tuition: $200

Acting (Grades 6-8)

Each session students will work on scenes and monologues from today’s best plays for young actors. Over the year students will work to strengthen acting skills while going in-depth on physical and vocal choices, character development and stage movement. Each 5-week session will incorporate new material and techniques. Students are not required to take classes sequentially.

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 26-October 24, 2023

Tuesdays │ 6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: F1-25123

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: October 31-December 5, 2023

Tuesdays │6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: F2-25123

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 9-February 6, 2024

Tuesdays │6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: W1-25124

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 13-March 12, 2024

Tuesdays │6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: W2-25124

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 19-April 16, 2024

Tuesdays │6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: S1-25124

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 23-May 21, 2024

Tuesdays │6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: S2-25124

Tuition: $200

Musical Theatre (Grades 6-8)

Work with a director to rehearse a musical while strengthening existing acting and vocal skills. Go in-depth on physical and vocal choices, character development, and stage movement. Students must be comfortable memorizing lines, basic choreography, and singing.

Fall Session 1

Dates: September 28-October 26, 2023

Thursdays │ 6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: F1-45223

Tuition: $200

Fall Session 2

Dates: November 2-December 7, 2023

Thursdays │ 6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: F2-45223

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 1

Dates: January 11-February 8, 2024

Thursdays │ 6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: W1-45224

Tuition: $200

Winter Session 2

Dates: February 15-March 14, 2024

Thursdays │ 6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: W2-45224

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 1

Dates: March 21-April 18, 2024

Thursdays │ 6:30pm-7:30pm 5:30pm-6:30pm

Class ID: S1-45224

Tuition: $200

Spring Session 2

Dates: April 25-May 23, 2024

Thursdays │ 6:30pm-7:30pm

Class ID: S2-45224

Tuition: $200

Improv (Grades 6-8)

“Yes, and” is the first rule of improv. In this class students will learn to enliven their skills and trust their instincts. The study of improv is not just about making funny choices but making dynamic choices on the fly and spontaneously creating original characters and storylines.

Fall Session

Dates: September 28-December 7, 2023

Thursdays │ 5:15pm-6:30pm

Class ID: F1-45423

Tuition: $400 per 10-week session

Winter Session

Dates: January 11-March 14, 2024

Thursdays │ 5:15pm-6:30pm

Class ID: W1-45424

Tuition: $400 per 10-week session

Spring Session

Dates: March 21-May 23, 2024

Thursdays │ 5:15pm-6:30pm

Class ID: S1-45424

Tuition: $400 per 10-week session

GRADES 9-12

Improv (Grades 9-12)

“Yes, and” is the first rule of improv. In this class students will learn to enliven their skills and trust their instincts. The study of improv is not just about making funny choices but making dynamic choices on the fly and spontaneously creating original characters and storylines.

Fall Session

Dates: September 26-December 5, 2023

Tuesdays │ 5:15pm-6:30pm

Class ID: F1-26423

Tuition: $400 per 10-week session

Winter Session

Dates: January 9-March 12, 2024

Tuesdays │ 5:15pm-6:30pm

Class ID: W1-26424

Tuition: $400 per 10-week session

Spring Session

Dates: March 19-May 21, 2024

Tuesdays │ 5:15pm-6:30pm

Class ID: S1-26424

Tuition: $400 per 10-week session

Stage Combat (Grades 9-12)

Learn basic stage combat in a safe, controlled environment. Students will be instructed in safe procedures involved in stage combat. Students will understand the safety rules, terminology, and basic skills of stage fighting. Led by a certified instructor, each session will offer a new technical skill while guiding students in the creation of thrilling and dynamic fight scenes.

Fall Session – unarmed

Students will learn their individual roles as actor-combatant, warm-up exercises, tagging, and fighting unarmed combat.

Dates: September 28-December 7, 2023

Thursdays │ 5:15pm-6:45pm

Class ID: F1-26323

Tuition: $400 per 10-week session

Winter Session – Single Sword

This class will introduce students to the basic style of single sword combat including attacks, defenses, and footwork.

Dates: January 11-March 14, 2024

Thursdays │ 5:15pm-6:45pm

Class ID: W1-26324

Tuition: $400 per 10-week session

Spring Session – Broad Sword

Students will learn the basic style of Broad sword combat. Students will learn proper partnering and acting skills needed to “sell” the fight.

Dates: March 21-May 23, 2024

Thursdays │ 5:15pm-6:45pm

Class ID: S1-26324

Tuition: $400 per 10-week session

Policies and Important Information

How to Register

ONLINE: You can register online at any time at childrenstheatre.org/education/classes-and-camps.

PHONE: You can register over the phone with the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400, Tuesday-Friday, 11am-5pm.

More information online: Sign up to audition for TAT performance programs, find out about CTC professional audition opportunities, meet the faculty, purchase camps, and find information on camp sizes and what to bring! Visit childrenstheatre.org/education.

Ways to Save

Save 10% off tuition if you register more than one student in your household or register a student for more than one class (in the same order). Some restrictions apply.

Payment plans are available when using a credit card by phone.

Need-based scholarships are available through the ACT Pass program until all funds are allocated. Apply online at childrenstheatre.org/actpass or call our Ticket Office at 612.874.0400.

Cancellation

You will receive a refund minus a $50 cancellation fee if you cancel at least two weeks before your class begins.

No refund or credit will be issued if you cancel less than two weeks before your class begins.

No refund or credit will be issued if a student is registered for an age-inappropriate class and TAT staff, or the student’s family determine it to be an unsuccessful fit. Our age ranges are strict.

Theatre Arts Training’s Scholarship Program: Made Possible by You

At Children’s Theatre Company, we believe that every child should have the opportunity to experience the arts-to learn, grow and discover themselves. But for many families, this exploration is not financially possible. Please consider a donation to help support our Theatre Arts Training Scholarship program. Your gift will help a child live out their dream. Every dollar counts-if we all do a little, we all do a lot. Thank you.

Consider donating today. childrenstheatre.org/give

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people and serves a multigenerational audience. It creates theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire for more than 250,000 people annually. CTC is the only theatre focused on young audiences to win the coveted Tony Award® for regional theatre and is the only theatre in Minnesota to receive three Tony® nominations (for its production of A Year with Frog and Toad). CTC is committed to creating world-class productions at the highest level and to developing new works, more than 200 to date, dramatically changing the canon of work for young audiences.

CTC’s engagement and learning programs annually serve more than 93,000 young people and their communities through Theatre Arts Training, student matinees, Neighborhood Bridges, and early childhood arts education programs. ACT One is CTC’s comprehensive platform for access, diversity, and inclusion in our audiences, programs, staff, and board that strives to ensure the theatre is a home for all people, all families, reflective of our community. childrenstheatre.org

