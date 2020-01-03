Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Announces Updates To 2020 Lineup

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres have announced updates to the 2020 lineup of shows.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Wedding Soirée

Friday, January 31

5:00pm - 8:00pm

Free



To brides & grooms-to-be, join us for our next big Wedding Open House! There will be delicious food & drinks, amazing vendors, and tours of our beautiful wedding spaces.

Kickin' It Irish

Wednesday, March 16

5:30pm Dinner/7:30pm Show

$25 - $55, Student pricing available

Kickin' It Irish returns to the Main Stage by popular demand! This family-friendly show has become a St. Patrick's tradition at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Featuring jaw-dropping talent led by Dublin native, Cormac Ó Sé, from the original company of Riverdance, and the O'Shea Irish Dancers, a line-up of 18 championship dancers from their acclaimed studio. Kick' It Irish highlights traditional andHeading 2 contemporary Irish step dancing, and music featuring world class musicians in Irish bodhran, whistle, flute, fiddle, guitar, accordion, African djembe and song.

Gospel According to St. Mark

Sunday, April 5

7:00pm with Dinner preceding

Wednesday, April 8

1:00pm with Lunch preceding

$22 Show Only, $37 Dinner & Show

Tom Stolz first performed his moving recitation of The Gospel According to St. Mark in 1984 at the Old Log Theater. It has since become a favorite Lenten season tradition. Without props, costumes, or sets, dependent totally on the rich and beautiful language of the King James Bible, the story of Jesus is reborn in the hearts and minds of the audience. Suitable for all ages, he presents The Gospel of According to St. Mark as a message of love and hope to the world.

The MAIN STAGE



MAMMA MIA!

Now through 2/22/2020

The MAIN STAGE



Meredith Willson's

THE MUSIC MAN

2/28/2020 through 9/5/2020





