Cast Set For World Premiere Of A UNIQUE ASSIGNMENT At History Theatre

History Theatre will continue the 23-24 season with A Unique Assignment by Harrison David Rivers. Two men - Henry Gallagher, white, and James Meredith, Black - are thrust into each other's lives in the aftermath of the Ole Miss Riot in 1962. Witness this remarkable story that explores a milestone moment in Civil Rights history through Gallagher and Meredith's own words and perspectives on their shared experience. Directed by Richard D. Thompson, A Unique Assignment runs March 16-April 7, 2024. All tickets are on sale now!

James Meredith was the first African American admitted to the University of Mississippi in 1962. Henry Gallagher, a young second lieutenant in the army who was born and raised in Minnesota, is placed in charge of Meredith's on-campus security detail. As they navigate the political and social rollercoaster of desegregation, a tenuous relationship is forged - one that, for Gallagher, leads to eventual revelation.

The cast features Pearce Bunting returning for his 8th HT production (previous credits include Diesel Heart, Parks, All The Way, The Great Society, The Things They Carried, Dance Till You Drop, and Radio Man), James A. Williams (Parks, George Bonga: Black Voyageur), Kevin Brown, Jr. (Parks, Christmas Of Swing, Not In Our Neighborhood and Diesel Heart), and Kevin Fanshaw making his History Theatre debut.

"Who would've guessed that a white man from Minnesota played a key role in the integration of the University of Mississippi? Certainly not me. It just goes to show how little of the whole story we actually know. And OH what a story" - Harrison David Rivers

Harrison David Rivers is an award-winning playwright, librettist and television writer based in St. Paul, Minnesota. A Unique Assignment marks his third collaboration with History Theatre. 2022 premiered Parks and 2018 the world premiere of A Crack in the Sky which was written with Ahmed Ismail Yusuf

The creative team includes Harrison David Rivers (Playwright), Richard D. Thompson (Director), Ursula Bowden (Scenic Designer), Meghan Kent (Costume Designer/Costume Assistant), Kurt Jung (Lighting Designer), Kirby Moore (Properties Designer), Katherine Horowitz (Sound Designer), Kathy Maxwell (Video Designer), Jessica Goldade Swanson (Rehearsal Stage Manager), Sam Smith (Asst. Stage Manager), Lee Johnson (Production Manager/Performance Stage Manager), Gunther Gullickson (Technical Director), Nick Walberg (Master Electrician).

Ticket Information

Tiers 1-4: $40-64. Tier 5: $25. Additional discounts available for seniors, students, and patrons under 30 (must call to purchase, ID required at pick up). For tickets call 651-292-4323 or visit historytheatre.com. Discount rates for groups of 10 or more. Call 651-292-4320 or email groups@historytheatre.com to book a group.

Pay What You Can Preview performances: Pre-reserve for $20 or purchase at the door at a Pay What You Can rate. Cash and credit accepted. March 14 and 15, 7:30pm.

Special Events:

Afterthoughts held following Sunday Matinees: March 17, 24, 31, and April 7. Free and open to all ticketed patrons get closer to the story on stage with a lively post-show talkback.

Accessibility at History Theatre: History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. When purchasing tickets please alert the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Accessibility offerings include hearing enhancement receivers, seating for patrons with wheelchairs and their companions, accessible restrooms, Entrance on Cedar St., and elevator right to the theatre level for easy access. Contact the box office at 651-292-4323 for more information. http://www.historytheatre.com/box-office/accessibility