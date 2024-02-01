Cast Set For BROADWAY SONGBOOK: BROADWAY IN LOVE at Park Square Theatre

This February, love takes center stage at Park Square Theatre with the announcement of the complete cast for Broadway Songbook: Broadway in Love. an exhilarating journey through the most cherished Broadway love songs, featuring a star-studded lineup of talent.

After seven triumphant seasons at the Ordway Center for Performance Arts with standing-room-only crowds, the award-winning Broadway Songbook Series finds its new home at Park Square Theatre.

James A. Rocco, a Twin Cities and Broadway veteran of countless msuicals and concerts, is set to host and pen the show. "This show is a love letter to Broadway, and we can't wait to share it with you," said Rocco, whose vision for the Songbook Series has captivated audiences season after season.

Musical direction falls into the brilliant hands of two-time Ivey Award-winning Raymond Berg, whose compositions and conducting have echoed across the most prestigious theater venues in the Twin Cities and around the country.

The terrific cast includes the versatile Jennifer Eckes, lauded for her "strong, lovely voice" and her engaging stage presence, and Hope Nordquist, celebrated for her compelling performances in a multitude of roles across acclaimed theatres.

Joining them is Aja D. Parham, recognized as a Twin Cities jazz powerhouse and known for her dynamic talents, and opera and musical theatre luminary Andrew Wilkowske, whose performances have been termed "deeply moving".

The roster further lights up with Cameron Wright, a vocal phenomenon whose credits include backing Beyoncé at Coachella and adding their voice to hit television shows.

The show's repertoire will include legendary pieces from Show Boat, Wicked, Rent, South Pacific, Phantom of the Opera, and many more, ensuring a melodious celebration of Broadway greats like Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Richard Rodger

Don't miss this captivating Broadway tribute that celebrates the stories behind the timeless songs that became the soundtrack of our lives. It's an evening of love, music, and Broadway magic – one that's bound to leave you spellbound.

Tickets are now available for purchase. For more information, visit parksquaretheatre.org or call 651 291-7005