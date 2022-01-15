Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COME FROM AWAY
Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

COME FROM AWAY Performance Postponed at Orpheum Theatre

pixeltracker

At this time, all other performances Saturday, January 15 at 8 p.m. through Sunday, January 23 will play as scheduled.

Jan. 15, 2022  
Come From Away

The Performance of Come From Away today, Saturday, January 15 at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre has been postponed due to positive COVID cases within the company.

At this time, all other performances Saturday, January 15 at 8 p.m. through Sunday, January 23 will play as scheduled. Come From Away producers are working hard to ensure future performances will go on as scheduled by bringing in standby performers from Broadway and other locations.

For more information visit: https://hennepintheatretrust.org/events/come-from-away-broadway-tickets-minneapolis-mn-2021/


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts Opens Remarkable New Steinmetz Hall
  • SHREK THE MUSICAL Brings Ogre-the-Top Fun To The Athens Theatre
  • TRAV'LIN – THE 1930s HARLEM MUSICAL ROMANCE Gets Regional Premiere at Winter Park Playhouse
  • The Orlando Philharmonic to Present Beethoven's Symphony No. 4