COME FROM AWAY Performance Postponed at Orpheum Theatre

The Performance of Come From Away today, Saturday, January 15 at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre has been postponed due to positive COVID cases within the company.

At this time, all other performances Saturday, January 15 at 8 p.m. through Sunday, January 23 will play as scheduled. Come From Away producers are working hard to ensure future performances will go on as scheduled by bringing in standby performers from Broadway and other locations.

For more information visit: https://hennepintheatretrust.org/events/come-from-away-broadway-tickets-minneapolis-mn-2021/