COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company to Present THE ROMANCE CANDLELIGHT CABARET

COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company will present the Romance Candlelight Cabaret, the second performance in their renovated performance space in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood.

The candlelight performance features intersecting love stories told through dance and music. The cabaret performance features dancers Megan Carver, Heather Brockman, Ben Siglin, Brett Pederson, Rachel Seeholzer, Regina Peluso, and Javan Mngrezzo, with Collide artistic associate Renee Guittar both dancing and curating the production.

Run Time: 1 hour

Show Dates/Times:

Friday, February 11 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 12 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 13 - 2:00 p.m.

Monday, February 14 - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 18 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 19 - 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: http://www.collidetheatrical.org or call 651-395-7903

Prices: $25-$45

Health/Safety: All guests are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. At this time masks are required for all patrons.

Location: Collide Theatrical - 755 Prior Ave N Suite 235H, St. Paul, MN 55104. Parking is free both in the lot and on the street outside the building.