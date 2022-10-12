COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company to Present SEVEN DEADLY SINS Opening This Month

COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company will presents The Seven Deadly Sins, an immersive dance theater performance October 21-November 6, 2022.

Enter the world of the Seven Deadly where the seven cardinal vices are related in parallel to modern life. Meet the lustful Wall Street broker, gluttonous bachelorette, greedy fashionista, envious influencer and more.

The story, told through a variety of dance styles and popular music, is told in an immersive environment where the dancers interact with the audience throughout the performance.

Show Dates/Times: Fridays & Saturdays (Oct. 21, 22, 28, 29, Nov. 4 & 5) at 7:30pm, Sundays (Oct. 23, 30 & Nov. 6) at 2:00pm

Tickets: Collidetheatrical.org or call 651-395-7903 Prices: $32.00-$45.00. All tickets include a complimentary beverage.

Location: Prior Works Building- 755 Prior Ave N Suite 208, St Paul MN 55104. Parking is free both in the lot and street outside the building.

CAST/CREATIVE: Michael Mossucco, Javan Mngrezzo (Black Label Movement), Michaela Borowski , Anna Novak, Gillian Wheatman, Chelsea Rose (Ordway) and Heather Brockman (Ballet of the Dolls).

Directed by Renee Guittar (Chanhassen Dinner Theater), Created by Regina Peluso (Guthrie Theater).

Collide Theatrical Dance Company blends the worlds of dance and theater to create narrative productions. Established in 2013, the company has created over 18 original works.