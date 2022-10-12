Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company to Present SEVEN DEADLY SINS Opening This Month

The story is told in an immersive environment where the dancers interact with the audience throughout the performance.

Minneapolis / St. Paul News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company to Present SEVEN DEADLY SINS Opening This Month

COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company will presents The Seven Deadly Sins, an immersive dance theater performance October 21-November 6, 2022.

Enter the world of the Seven Deadly where the seven cardinal vices are related in parallel to modern life. Meet the lustful Wall Street broker, gluttonous bachelorette, greedy fashionista, envious influencer and more.

The story, told through a variety of dance styles and popular music, is told in an immersive environment where the dancers interact with the audience throughout the performance.

Show Dates/Times: Fridays & Saturdays (Oct. 21, 22, 28, 29, Nov. 4 & 5) at 7:30pm, Sundays (Oct. 23, 30 & Nov. 6) at 2:00pm

Tickets: Collidetheatrical.org or call 651-395-7903 Prices: $32.00-$45.00. All tickets include a complimentary beverage.

Location: Prior Works Building- 755 Prior Ave N Suite 208, St Paul MN 55104. Parking is free both in the lot and street outside the building.

CAST/CREATIVE: Michael Mossucco, Javan Mngrezzo (Black Label Movement), Michaela Borowski , Anna Novak, Gillian Wheatman, Chelsea Rose (Ordway) and Heather Brockman (Ballet of the Dolls).

Directed by Renee Guittar (Chanhassen Dinner Theater), Created by Regina Peluso (Guthrie Theater).

Collide Theatrical Dance Company blends the worlds of dance and theater to create narrative productions. Established in 2013, the company has created over 18 original works.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company to Present SEVEN DEADLY SINS Opening This MonthCOLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company to Present SEVEN DEADLY SINS Opening This Month
October 12, 2022

COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company will presents The Seven Deadly Sins, an immersive dance theater performance October 21-November 6, 2022. Enter the world of the Seven Deadly where the seven cardinal vices are related in parallel to modern life.
Award Winners Announced For 17th Annual Catalyst Story Institute Content FestivalAward Winners Announced For 17th Annual Catalyst Story Institute Content Festival
October 7, 2022

The Catalyst Story Institute has announced its awards for outstanding achievement in independent episodic content at its 17th Annual Content Festival that took place from September 28th through October 1st.
Songbook Live Returns To Lakeshore Players With An All-New Show THE HOLLYWOOD SONGBOOKSongbook Live Returns To Lakeshore Players With An All-New Show THE HOLLYWOOD SONGBOOK
October 7, 2022

Winner of Broadway World's 2021 Best Streamed Concert, The Songbook Live Series returns to Lakeshore Players at Hanifl Performing Arts Center with The Hollywood Songbook.
Don Shelby and Nancy Nelson to Perform LOVE LETTERS at Chanhassen Dinner Theaters This NovemberDon Shelby and Nancy Nelson to Perform LOVE LETTERS at Chanhassen Dinner Theaters This November
October 6, 2022

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT) teams up in a poignant theatre collaboration with beloved and celebrated Twin Cities icons, Nancy Nelson & Don Shelby, as they star in LOVE LETTERS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres for a limited four performance engagement in November.