CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE To Take The Stage At Hennepin Arts

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hennepin Arts has announced that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE returns to Minneapolis this holiday season to captivate audiences in Minneapolis with a holiday spectacular for the entire family.

As the original cirque holiday theatrical event, this nationally acclaimed annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around awe-inspiring contemporary circus arts. CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will perform four shows Tuesday, Dec. 22 to Thursday, Dec. 24. at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.).

Tickets are on sale now to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org.

On Christmas Eve, young Clara returns home only to learn that a snowstorm may keep her family from joining her. Just as loneliness begins to settle in, two whimsical singers appear and whisk her away into HOLIDAZE, a fantastical world full of color, wonder, and breathtaking circus acts. As she journeys through this magical realm, Clara becomes part of the adventure, forming unexpected friendships and discovering her own courage.

Reimagined for 2026, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers. The ensemble includes aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, eye-popping acrobatics, and much more. With new music including beloved holiday favorites sung live, new sets, sparkling scenery, and stunning costumes, guests from children to seniors will be on the edge of their seats as holiday characters come to life on the most magical of nights.

Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make unforgettable memories together.

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced a wide array of live stage performances for Broadway, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and theatrical venues worldwide. Since 1993, millions of people have experienced Cirque Dreams productions across the globe. Combining the world’s finest contemporary circus artists with dynamic choreography and whimsical storytelling, Cirque Dreams productions have captured the hearts and imaginations of both audiences and critics alike. The Cirque Dreams franchise is produced by VStar Entertainment Group, a leading entertainment company acquired in 2018 by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. VStar has entertained millions of families with more than 40,000 live performances across 50+ countries.

Hennepin Arts drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State and Pantages — and the Dudley Riggs Theatre light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Arts is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinArts.org.

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming