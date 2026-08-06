Review: NOAH KAHAN - THE GREAT DIVIDE TOUR at Target Field Minneapolis

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Noah Kahan played to a sold-out Target Field on Wednesday night, bringing nearly 38,000 fans together for one of the biggest shows of the summer. The Minneapolis stop on The Great Divide Tour, supporting his fourth studio album, The Great Divide, mixed fan favorites, new music, and a few memorable surprises across a set that stretched all over the stadium.

Annabelle Dinda and Gigi Perez opened the evening, setting the stage before Kahan took over with "American Cars." From the opening song, the crowd was fully engaged, singing along to "Doors," "All My Love," "Deny Deny Deny," and "Staying Still."

The show's production made full use of Target Field. Rather than staying on the main stage all night, Kahan moved throughout the stadium, performing from a B-stage, the roof, and a C-stage, giving fans in every section a closer view.

The B-stage featured "Haircut" and "Downfall" before Kahan returned to the main stage. One of the night's highlights came during "She Calls Me Back," when Gigi Perez returned to join him for the song. Their performance was met with a loud response from the Minneapolis crowd.

The energy picked back up with "Dashboard" and "Dial Drunk" before Kahan headed to the roof stage for "Willing and Able" and "Porch Light."

The C-stage portion of the show delivered some of the evening's most memorable moments. After an extended version of "Orbiter," Kahan introduced "Sink," telling the audience he wrote the song when he was 16 years old. It marked the song's first performance of the tour. He followed it with "Paid Time Off," "Pain Is Cold Water," "Maine," "Dan," and an extended version of "The View Between Villages."

Back on the main stage, Kahan performed "Northern Attitude" and the tour's title track, "The Great Divide." Before beginning "Orange Juice," he stopped to wish his tour manager a happy birthday, drawing cheers from the audience. "New Perspective" wrapped up the main set.

Kahan returned for an encore with "End of August," "Homesick," and an extended version of "Stick Season." As the final song came to a close, thousands of voices filled Target Field, closing out the night with one last stadium-wide singalong.

While the production added to the experience, the songs remained the focus. Kahan's storytelling and connection with the audience carried the show from start to finish, whether he was performing on the main stage or one of the smaller stages throughout the stadium.

For fans in Minneapolis, it was a night filled with familiar songs, new memories, and the kind of atmosphere that has become a signature of a Noah Kahan concert.

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