Review: NEYO AND AKON - NIGHTS LIKE THIS TOUR at Mystic Lake Amphitheatre

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Ne-Yo and Akon brought a wave of nostalgia to Mystic Lake Amphitheatre in Shakopee on Wednesday, August 5, as the co-headliners of the Nights Like This Tour. The evening celebrated two artists whose music dominated the charts throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, delivering nearly three hours of R&B, hip-hop, and pop hits.

The outdoor venue provided the perfect backdrop for a summer concert, with fans arriving early and filling the amphitheater well before the show began. From the opening songs, the audience was fully engaged, singing along and dancing throughout the night.

Akon opened with the confidence of a seasoned performer, moving effortlessly through a catalog of hits that have remained staples for more than two decades. Songs including "Smack That," "I'm So Paid," "Locked Up," "Soul Survivor," "Bananza (Belly Dancer)," and "Sweetest Girl (Dollar Bill)" kept the momentum going, while "Don't Matter" became one of the night's biggest sing-alongs.

His set continued with favorites such as "Dangerous," "Angel," "Right Now (Na Na Na)," and "Beautiful," before closing with dance-floor anthems including "Sexy Bitch" and "Play Hard." Akon kept the crowd involved from start to finish, encouraging fans to sing along and matching their energy throughout the performance.

Ne-Yo followed with the smooth vocals and polished stage presence that have defined his career. Opening with Michael Jackson's "The Way You Make Me Feel," he quickly reminded the audience why he remains one of R&B's most recognizable voices.

His set featured fan favorites including "Miss Independent," "Because of You," "One in a Million," "Sexy Love," "She Knows," and "Champagne Life." During emotional ballads like "So Sick" and "Mad," thousands of fans sang every word, creating some of the evening's most memorable moments.

The pace picked back up with "Closer," "Time of Our Lives," and "Give Me Everything," giving the audience another chance to dance before the show reached its finale. Ne-Yo's live vocals remained strong throughout the set, and his choreography added to the performance without taking attention away from the music.

One of the night's highlights came when both artists shared the stage. Their performances together added another layer of excitement and gave fans the opportunity to see two hitmakers performing side by side.

The production complemented the performances with vibrant lighting and large video screens that ensured every seat had a clear view of the action. The staging remained straightforward, allowing the focus to stay on the music and the performers.

The Nights Like This Tour was exactly what longtime fans came to see—a night filled with songs that have stood the test of time. Between Akon's energetic anthems and Ne-Yo's R&B classics, the concert delivered a steady stream of familiar hits from beginning to end.

For fans who grew up listening to both artists, the stop at Mystic Lake Amphitheatre was a reminder of just how many memorable songs each has contributed to the soundtrack of the past two decades. It was a night driven by nostalgia, strong performances, and a crowd eager to sing along to every chorus.

All photos by Jared Fessler

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