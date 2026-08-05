Review: GOO GOO DOLLS - SUMMER 2026 at Mystic Lake Amphitheatre

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The Goo Goo Dolls returned to Minnesota on Tuesday, August 4, with a stop at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee as part of their Summer 2026 tour. Joined by special guest Neon Trees, the band played a 26-song set that covered favorites from throughout their career while also including newer material.

After Neon Trees got the crowd ready for the evening, the Goo Goo Dolls opened their set with "Over and Over," followed by "Dizzy" and "Slide." From the start, fans were singing along, and that energy continued throughout the night.

The setlist included well-known songs like "Here Is Gone," "Big Machine," "Black Balloon," "I'm Still Here (Jim's Theme)," and "Nothing Lasts Forever." The band also mixed in newer songs, including "Miracle Pill," "Run All Night," "Life's a Message," "Ocean," and "Bringing On the Light."

Midway through the show, John Rzeznik performed a short acoustic set featuring "Sympathy," "Acoustic #3," and "Name." The quieter performances gave longtime fans a chance to enjoy some of the band's earlier songs in a more stripped-down setting.

The pace picked back up with "Naked," "Stay With You," and a fun cover of Supertramp's "Give a Little Bit," which had plenty of fans singing along.

As the show came to a close, the band played "Let Love In," "Better Days," and "Broadway" before ending the night with "Iris." As expected, it was the biggest singalong of the evening, with the crowd joining in from beginning to end.

The Goo Goo Dolls continue to put on a solid live show, mixing longtime favorites with newer songs while giving fans plenty of opportunities to sing along. For those at Mystic Lake Amphitheater, it was an enjoyable summer concert and another memorable stop on the band's 2026 tour.

All photos by Jared Fessler

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