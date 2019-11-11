Brian Setzer Cancels Minneapolis Concert Date Due To Tinnitus

Under doctor's orders, iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy-Award winner Brian Setzer has been forced to cancel his 16th annual "Christmas Rocks! Tour" by THE Brian Setzer ORCHESTRA due to a severe case of tinnitus. The tour was set to launch in Minneapolis at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m.

The 20-city annual and critically acclaimed holiday extravaganza by SETZER and 19-piece ORCHESTRA was his best-selling Christmas tour to date and set to start this week, running from Nov. 15 in Minneapolis through Dec. 21 in Los Angeles. Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase (full itinerary below).

SETZER says he deeply regrets this inconvenience to his fans and thanks them in advance for their love and support.

"It's heartbreaking to disappoint my fans who have shared my Christmas seasons with me for over fifteen years," says SETZER. "I'm truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused all of the amazing people who make my tour happen and to my unbelievably loyal and devoted fans. I hate to let you down and I hope you'll understand."

Iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy award-winner Brian Setzer is a "Musician's Musician" credited with continually taking chances with innovative and daring musical styles. Setzer is widely credited for taking two forgotten genres, rockabilly and swing, adding his own blend of gunpowder and rockin style, and completely reinventing and single-handedly resurrecting them in the process. Along the way, he has scored chart-topping hits, sold 13 million records and received the Orville H. Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award throughout his decorated career as founder/leader of the Stray Cats, his 19-piece Brian Setzer Orchestra, and as a solo artist. He is consistently cited as one of the world's greatest living guitarists, and has a best-selling, extensive line of elite Gretsch signature model guitars bearing his name. Setzer appeared in the 1987 film, La Bamba, portraying rockabilly pioneer Eddie Cochran. In 2002, He also earned the privilege of being one of the few musicians to be animated in an episode of "The Simpsons." That same year, Setzer was personally requested to induct Chet Atkins into the 17th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Setzer had the honor of being invited in 2006 to perform at the White House for the President of the United States. In 2014, he received the distinct honor of being asked by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. to donate a replica of his original 1959 Gretsch 6120 "Stray Cat" guitar, joining an elite collection of iconic treasures at the museum.





