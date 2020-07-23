Brainerd Community Theater Will Present Two Summer Performances, SH-BOOM and THE MARVELLOUS WONDERETTES

Brainerd Community Theater will present two summer performances outdoors this year, Sh-Boom! and The Marvellous Wonderettes.

Tickets will be sold only on the day of performance, and only on site next to the south lawn. No phone or online sales. General admission, first-come, first served. Cash or check only, no credit cards. Box office opens one hour prior to the show (5:30 p.m., with a 6:30 curtain time).

Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream

July 20-23

Meet Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest to realize their dreams of making it to the big time! Trouble comes in the form of Lois, who arrives to put some polish on the boys. Denny falls in love, Wally falls in line, Eugene falls apart, and along comes handsome heartthrob Duke to send the whole situation spinning. The '60s hits say it all: "Fools Fall in Love," "Tears on my Pillow," "Runaround Sue," "Earth Angel," "Stay," "Unchained Melody," "Lonely Teardrops," and "The Glory of Love." Winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Best Musical Award, Life Could Be a Dream will leave you laughing, singing, and cheering- let's hear it for the boys!

'Sh-Boom' is directed by Travis Chaput, known to local audiences primarily for his many roles in musicals and plays at virtually every local community theatre. Chaput also directed the highly successful production of 'The Little Mermaid' at Pequot Lakes Community Theatre. The cast of 'Sh-Boom' includes Jaydon Friedel as Denny, Oliver Knudson as Eugene, Noah Barnhart as Wally, Jacob Hanson as Duke, Lydia Halbach as Lois, and Sharon Hartley as Mrs. Varney. Photos courtesy of John Erickson - Art Matters Studio and Gallery.

The Marvelous Wonderettes

August 3-6

This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic '50s hits including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," and "Lipstick on Your Collar." In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring over 30 classic '50s and '60s hits, The Marvelous Wonderettes will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane!

'Wonderettes' is directed by Amy Borash, long-time veteran of local theatre and dance instructor at Music General Dance Studio. Borash directed BCT's smash 2019 summer hit 'Mamma Mia,' and has also directed and choreographed numerous other productions in the area. The cast of 'Wonderettes' includes Rachael Kline as Cindy Lou, Nicole Rothleutner as Betty Jean, Macy Judd as Missy, Emily-Rose Severson as Suzy. Brianna Engels is the understudy/swing, with cameo appearances by Jesse Brutscher as Mr. Lee and Dave Borash as the voice of Principal Varney.

