BWW Review: MEMPHIS at Artistry

Memphis the musical is currently playing at the Artistry Schneider Theater at the Bloomington Center for the Arts now through May 15th. I had the pleasure to see this production on opening night!

Inspired by actual events in the turbulent south of the 1950s, Memphis is the story of Felicia Farrell and Huey Calhoun - one a Black singer, talented and determined to share her voice; the other a white radio DJ whose passion for music transcends race lines. As their love of music and each other grow, their lives and communities intersect, causing encounters with prejudices that challenge them to reconsider their relationships, priorities, and dreams. Featuring an original score with music by David Bryan, founding member of Bon Jovi, this show will have you dancing in your seat.

This production is lead by Vie Boheme as Felicia Farrell and Matt Riehle as Huey Calhoun, more of the talented cast includes Danté Banks Murray (Delray Jones), John Jamison II (Gator), Rudolph Searles III (Bobby), Carl Swanson (Mr. Simmons), Wendy Short-Hays (Mama Gladys Calhoun), and Jay Albright (Mr. Collins/Gordon Grant), ensemble members include Nikki Anthony, Bri Graham, ShaVunda Brown, Javari Horne, Ricky Morisseau, Rodney Patrick Fair, Therese Walth, Elly Stahlke, Matthew J. Brightbill, and C. Ryan Shipley.

The creative team for this production includes Ginger Commodore (Music Director), Leah Nelson (Choreographer), Kyia Britts (Lighting Designer), Joe Samuel Burch III (Costume Designer), Jessica Goldade (Assistant Stage Manager), Franco Holder (Band Leader), Michael Hoover (Scenic Designer), Emily Madigan (Associate Director/Choreographer), C Andrew Mayer (Co-Sound Designer), John Novak (Stage Manager), Katie Phillips (Properties Designer), Alex Pikiben (Co-Sound Designer), and Anita Ruth (Music Supervisor).

I saw a production of Memphis when the Broadway version aired in cinemas. It was a different time for me personally, so I didn't invest as much into the context as I did in the fun music. I was glad to see this musical now where I was invested to the context of the story. I felt that after these last few years that this story is relevant and was show more in a present day perspective.

The entire cast was so talented and fit their roles well. I was really impressed with the singing and dancing as this show features a lot of heavy dancing. The choreography was great and I noticed audiences getting into it and even standing up and dancing themselves. Everyone matched their characters well and mastered the accents during their dialogue. Vie Boheme (Felicia Farrell) and Matt Riehle (Huey Calhoun) both had great chemistry to where I was really rooting for their relationship in the story.

I would recommend that you see the production of Memphis at the Artistry.

Photos Tommy Sar