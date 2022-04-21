BWW Interview: Uchenna Korus of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: THE MUSIC OF LEIBER AND STOLLER at Lyric Arts

Lyric Arts is putting on Smokey Joe's Cafe: The music of Leiber and stoller. Leiber and Stoller are two of the biggest songwriters in rock 'n' roll history and their songs provide the baseline for this electrifying musical revue of the songs the shaped the American soundscape in the 1950s. SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: THE MUSIC OF LEIBER AND STOLLER is the GrammyÂ® Award-winning and Tony AwardÂ®-nominated musical that throws together show-stopping hits like On Broadway, Stand by Me, Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, Love Potion No. 9, Spanish Harlem, Yakety Yak and Charlie Brown, while celebrating the humor, passion, and heartbreak of everyday life.

We chat with cast member Uchenna Korus about her experience in this production.

How does it feel to be performing in front of live audiences again?

It feels amazing! The thing I love most about performing in front of a live audience is the unique experience. You may sing the same songs and say the same lines, but inevitably there will be minor tweaks and changes that will make each performance a completely unique experience for that specific audience. Especially in a show like Smokey Joe's CafÃ©, there's so much room for us to play around with ad-libbing. Each show truly is a different experience.

What is your favorite song in Smokey Joes Cafe?

Every song holds a special place in my heart, but one of my favorites is On Broadway. I love seeing the many personalities on stage shine in little moments throughout the song. It was one of the first group numbers we learned during the rehearsal process, and almost feels like the first born child in a way. Seeing how much the song has grown from the first rehearsal makes me so proud to be a part of this process.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

There are too many to pick just one! Overall I love the moments when I am sitting on stage and I get to witness the other performers authentically committing to their characters. If you see me laughing or clapping or smiling it's because I'm genuinely experiencing that moment as if I was a member of the audience.

What was the process in developing your character?

My character starts out singing songs that are a little judgy, but ultimately ends up baring her soul. I think it's really important to highlight how difficult the journey from guarded to vulnerable can be. It made me think about a person who has a hard exterior, just waiting for something to break thru that shell. In the end we all have the same need to love and be loved and I wanted to show my character going through that journey throughout the show.

How does your role compare with other roles you've played?

Something I really enjoy about this role is the variety I can bring to each song. Sometimes in musical theater, your character is heavily influenced by the style or period in which the show is set. With Smokey Joe's CafÃ©, it's more centered on the music instead of a character. It gives me the freedom to play around musically to a degree that can be challege in other productions. It is a testament to the genius behind the creation of the show. It also shows the support and trust we received from our Director Vanessa. She made it possible to freely play around with movement and style. In the end it makes me feel 100% confident that the role I created was made for this show.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing Smokey Joes Cafe?

I hope they laugh and cry. I hope some get to reminisce about the songs and recall when they first heard them as they clap along. Mostly I hope each audience member has at least one song that resonates with them and helps bring joy to their day.

Do you have a favorite musical?

RENT will always hold a special place in my heart. I think I was 11 or 12 the first time I heard it and I remember thinking..."Wow they are talking about real-life problems...I didn't know you could do that in a MUSICAL!"

What is your favorite musical song to sing?

Come To Your Senses from Tick, Tick..Boom!

I love songs that take you on a journey.

What is another dream role you have?

The Witch - Into The Woods

Such a great complex character!

Favorite local spots?

If I do venture out in the world, I love concerts at the Varsity or First Ave. Also Drag Brunch at Union Rooftop!

Thank you so much Uchenna for your time!

For more ticket and show information, click here

Photo courtesy of Lyric Arts