BWW Interview: Matt Riehle of MEMPHIS at Artistry Theater

Memphis the musical will be playing at the Artisty Theater. This musical will blast you out the door humming! Inspired by actual events in the turbulent south of the 1950s, Memphis is the story of Felicia Farrell and Huey Calhoun - one a Black singer, talented and determined to share her voice; the other a white radio DJ whose passion for music transcends race lines. As their love of music and each other grow, their lives and communities intersect, causing encounters with prejudices that challenge them to reconsider their relationships, priorities, and dreams. Featuring an original score with music by David Bryan, founding member of Bon Jovi, this show will have you dancing in your seat.

We chat with cast member Matt Riehle who plays Huey Calhoun in the Artistry Theater production of Memphis.

How does it feel to be back on stage in front of an audience again and to have live theatre back?

Well, I've been singing/playing with my band a fair amount over the last year and a half, so fortunately for me it's not too strange being back on stage. But being a part of live theatre, after being away for a few years now, is both exciting and a bit terrifying. I've grown accustomed to having lyrics available on my iPad if I need them, so remembering how to memorize all these lines has been a challenge!

How does your role compared to other roles you played?

Huey Calhoun is the first professional lead I've taken on. I've done so many shows where I've also had to play instruments (including 8 different instruments as The Proprietor in Assassins at Theatre Latté Da) so I was excited to have an opportunity to just sing and act...and then I realized Huey plays a little piano in the first scene lol. But I'm happy to do it, and in the end it helps make me feel a little more comfortable. Playing opposite Vie has also really helped me feel settled and calm about the role, as she is an excellent teammate who both supports and challenges me constantly.

How was working with the cast and the creative team?

This cast is an incredible array of talent and love. We have linked together from day one and lifted each other up through all the challenges that come with doing a show like this. I've really grown to love all of them, some longtime friends and many new ones. It's a joy watching amazing people like Elly Stahlke and Emily Madigan dance, hearing the powerful and gorgeous voices of people like Dante Banks Murray and Bri Graham, and acting alongside the incredible depth of folks like Wendy Short-Hays and Tré Searles. The whole ensemble is just lovely, and of course, Vie Boheme brings down the house with every number she sings.

Was there anything challenging with the process in developing your character or anything in the production?

I think the biggest challenge in this show is trying to be as honest and real with the subject matter as possible, while working within the parameters of a script and music written by two white men. While there are some great moments written in, and a number of solid songs, the script is lacking in the truth of the times. There is a lot of grace given to the white people in the show, and not enough attention and depth given to the immense struggles of black people in the south in the 50's. It continues to be unfortunate to me that Huey is such a focus when I feel that there should be a much brighter light shined on Felicia and her story. We are doing what we can to speak to the reality of the situation, but many times are hamstrung by the material itself.

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

I like a lot of the songs...I'd say that Love Will Stand (Sung gorgeously by Vie) and Underground are at the top of the list. Dante, Vie, and the ensemble just start the show so strongly with Underground and it makes me happy.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment is doing the song Memphis Lives in Me. It's the first time that Huey slows down in the show, and there is a moment when I stop singing and get to take in the entire incredible ensemble behind me singing beautifully and supporting me. It makes me a little weepy, but in the best way.

What do you hope the audience takes away when they see the show?

I hope the audience walks out thinking about their own roles in society and responsibilities in their relationships with their fellow humans. I'd love for people to feel uplifted and hopeful for what they can do individually to make other's lives better and more fulfilling, what they can can take on in service of those who experience greater challenges than their own, and how they can bring love and light into a world too often clouded with darkness. I truly hope they leave feeling inspired and emboldened to be the change they want to see in the world.

For more information and ticket information on the Artistry Theater's Memphis, click here

Photo courtesy of the Artistry Theater