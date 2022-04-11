BWW Interview: Lady Camden of RUPAULS DRAG RACE

Lady Camden is a current contestant on Rupauls Drag Race season 14. Lady Camden is the stage name of Rex Wheeler, who was born in the U.K. and is based in Sacramento, California. She is a professionally trained ballet dancer, enjoys theatre and is currently in acting school, and performing drag.

It was a joy to interview this fabulous queen about theatre, dance, and drag!

When did you start dancing? What inspired you to dance? What dance styles did you learn?

I started dancing when I was around 12. I was obsessed with art and I had tried a bit of gymnastics and acting classes, but ballet seemed like the right path. I would be lying if I said I wasn't influenced by Billy Elliot, as much as I hate to admit to that cliche, haha! I hid that I did ballet from my friends for a long time, afraid that I'd get teased for it. It felt like an escape from the harsh world of high school.

What is your favorite style of dance?

I love all styles of dance but ballet will always have a special place in my heart, particularly because I feel like it drastically changed my life during a time when I needed that change the most.

Did you ever do theatre?

I remember going to drama class when I was really little and throwing a tantrum when my mum asked if I wanted to go back. I absolutely hated it. Cut to now- I've been with my acting school for a good 6 years... how things change!

Do you have a favorite play or musical?

Since leaving London I'm not as spoilt with choices of West End shows but Chicago was a musical that I always loved. Bosco and I for Velma and Roxie? How about it?

What inspired you to enter the world of drag?

After slipping a disk in my back during rehearsals with the ballet company I was dancing for at the time, I spent a lot of time healing, going to physical therapy and being super depressed that I couldn't dance. I needed to cheer myself up. I started to paint my face for fun and it brought back similar feelings to when I played with barbies secretly in my room as a kid. One thing led to another and drag became the thing that made me the most happy.

What do you enjoy most about performing?

When I perform I feel like a rockstar. No one can get you on stage... No one can make you feel bad. When I'm on stage I feel like I'm the closest I can get to living in a fantasy. There's something so magical about that precious and very short time... it's addictive.

Do you have a favorite song to lip sync and perform to?

Not just one to lip sync to... but the song that I played on repeat and danced to like a crazy person when I got the call to join the cast of Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race was 'Into the Groove' by Madonna. Picture it! :)

Who are your inspirations?

A lot of people I take inspiration from are people who work their ass off. When I'm feeling like I need some motivation I think... how would Marianela Nunez handle this? She's a principal dancer with the Royal Ballet and she's as close to perfection as one could ever strive for... but that is all due to nothing but hard work. As someone who has watched her come up in her career I take inspiration from the fact that she got herself to that position of excellence. Her talent is something that cannot be bought. It can only be achieved by decades of work and a strong belief in yourself.

What do you hope the audience sees or takes away from your performances?

I hope people look at me on stage and see someone who is living their dream. I know what it's like to spend your whole life striving for these opportunities and to have them stripped away due to whatever bullshit life throws at you. The magical moments that I get on stage are moments I will never take for granted. A take-away I hope audiences get from me on stage is that the best moments come from really pursuing something great, even if it feels ridiculous at first.

What is the best advice you can give to yourself and others?

Don't let anything make you doubt your goals. Legends never gave up... why on earth should you?

Lady Camden, thank you so much for your time! We look forward to more of you!

Photo: Viacom