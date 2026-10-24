Interview: From Milwaukee to Who-ville, Elisheva Scheuer Finds Her Place at Children's Theatre Company

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When BroadwayWorld last spoke with Milwaukee native Elisheva Scheuer in August, she was preparing to embark on an exciting new chapter as a member of Children's Theatre Company's 2026–2027 Acting Cohort. Two months later, that new chapter is well underway.

Scheuer is preparing to make her Children's Theatre Company (CTC) debut in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, performing in the Who Ensemble and understudying Grandma Who. The beloved holiday production returns to Minneapolis November 3 through January 3, marking CTC's 14th staging of the musical since its original premiere in 1994.

For Scheuer, the opportunity to join such an established theatrical tradition has been an exciting introduction to professional life at CTC.

"I was so excited to receive my acceptance into the CTC Acting Cohort because of the training and support that they offer cohort members," she shared. "To get to make my CTC debut in such an iconic show as Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was a bonus!"

But it's the atmosphere inside the rehearsal room that has made the strongest impression.

"There is so much warmth in the rehearsal room!" Scheuer said, praising the theater's facilities, creative resources, and the professionals working to bring the production to life.

Finding a Home in Who-ville

Returning to direct the production is CTC Core Company member Dean Holt, with Reed Sigmund taking on the title role for the ninth time. The production features numerous returning performers whose familiarity with the show has created an environment Scheuer finds particularly inspiring.

"The company model is a rare find today in the American theater scene, and it's so special to get to witness one at CTC," she explained. "I believe there's a reason so many American theaters were built on a company model, and I witness it every rehearsal - actors who are so comfortable around one another, able to communicate in a way only possible after years spent working side by side."

That sense of familiarity could have been intimidating for a newcomer. Instead, Scheuer has found a welcoming environment where collaboration and encouragement are central to the experience.

"I'm grateful to see healthy relationships between cast members and the creative team on display, and hope to find other spaces within this industry that foster such a safe and supportive space."

Of course, becoming a resident of Who-ville presents its own challenges.

As a member of the Adult Who Ensemble and understudy for Grandma Who, Scheuer must learn two distinct performance tracks while navigating a production filled with elaborate costumes, movement, and an abundance of props.

"Understudying isn't easy! There are props galore in Who-ville. Keeping track of all the objects I need to move while watching for the actions of another character is tricky. But it's an exciting challenge!"

The show's distinctive visual style also requires performers to reconsider how they move onstage.

"Once you put on the Who costumes, almost anything you do with your hips will be swallowed by the skirt," Scheuer explained. "So learning other ways of moving my body that will be visible with the costume on has been a fun exercise."

Despite the exaggerated movement and larger-than-life characters, Scheuer says Holt has continually reminded the cast that the production's greatest strength lies in something much simpler.

"At its essence, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is all about heart," she said. "There's so much love in this piece, and our goal is to share our hearts, joy, and enthusiasm with audiences. This comes not just from technique and preparation, but from our intention and sincerity."

Learning from the Next Generation

Perhaps the most meaningful part of Scheuer's CTC experience has been performing alongside the company's young actors.

As a child growing up in Milwaukee, Scheuer participated in First Stage's theater programs, eventually becoming part of its Young Company. She remembers looking up to the professional actors who shared the stage with her, never imagining that she would one day find herself in a similar position.

Now, the roles have reversed.

"I catch glimpses of my own experiences years ago when I was a kid working in professional theater spaces, and it brings me back to some of my favorite memories from performing at First Stage Children's Theatre," she said.

Scheuer admits that she was nervous walking into her first CTC rehearsal, particularly because so many cast members already knew one another and the production so well.

"But I was immediately greeted with such warmth, and all the kids were eager to say hello and meet a new cast member," she recalled. "Their spirit is absolutely infectious!"

What has surprised her most is how much the younger performers have taught her.

"Their bravery onstage is staggering… I see kids making bold choices and trying new things - whether they think it'll work or not - in front of their peers and professional actors. And they do it fearlessly. It's inspiring. They inspire me!"

Their enthusiasm has also helped Scheuer reconnect with one of the qualities that first drew her to acting.

"One of the reasons I was drawn to the theater as a kid is that I'm a very playful person, and theater certainly encourages playfulness and imagination," she explained. "As an adult, playfulness is unfortunately often discouraged in professional settings."

At CTC, however, she has rediscovered the freedom to embrace that side of herself.

"I've gotten to authentically be my playful self. What a gift!"

And while Scheuer is learning from the young performers, she's also discovering valuable lessons from her more experienced colleagues, including the importance of allowing herself to make mistakes.

Early in rehearsals, she confided to a veteran cast member that she felt behind the others who were already familiar with the show. The response was immediate and reassuring.

"She looked me straight in the eye and said, 'Don't sweat it!'" Scheuer recalled. "She made me feel so comfortable, and in watching her and the other actors, I've learned how okay it is to make mistakes even in professional settings."

An Emotional Homecoming in Milwaukee

While preparing for her CTC debut, Scheuer also reached an important milestone in her development as a theater maker.

In September, she returned to Milwaukee to present two performances of Forever Young, the original one-woman theater piece she developed as her college senior thesis.

The production, based on interviews with seven individuals, explores their personal stories and experiences, with Scheuer portraying each of the people whose words form the foundation of the work.

For an artist whose theatrical journey began in Milwaukee, bringing the production home was particularly meaningful.

"Because Forever Young is based on interviews with actual people I know and love, many of whom are Milwaukeeans, getting to perform it for a Milwaukee crowd gave the show a whole new meaning," she said.

Both performances sold out, with audiences that included former teachers, childhood friends, family members, theater professionals, and members of the community who had supported Scheuer throughout her life.

"The stakes felt extremely high as this was not only the first time I was performing as an adult in my hometown, but I was also presenting my work as a creative and playwright," she explained. "But I felt so supported by the audience."

The response was deeply emotional.

Scheuer recalled seeing audience members in tears and receiving heartfelt comments from people who recognized the individuals she portrayed.

One response, in particular, has stayed with her.

A son of one of the people featured in the production told Scheuer that watching her portray his mother felt as though his mother was speaking directly to him.

"That comment meant the world to me," she said.

The experience reaffirmed her belief in the show's potential and the importance of sharing the stories of ordinary people.

"What the experience revealed for me is that I'm not the only one who believes wholeheartedly in Forever Young; I now have a large community in Milwaukee that believes in its message and hopes to see it remounted again and again."

Scheuer has already begun work on another verbatim theater project, conducting interviews whenever she can find time between rehearsals, auditions, waitressing, and other jobs.

Despite the demands of juggling multiple responsibilities, she says the process of collecting people's stories continues to inspire her.

"I truly believe that every single person has stories just as remarkable as any that a playwright pens, and that every single person's story deserves to be told."

It's a philosophy that extends beyond the stage.

"I hope that through this work, I encourage people to listen closely to others' stories and life experiences, to ask questions, and to be open to the wisdom they might gain if they took a few minutes out of their day to simply talk to someone else!"

A Story About Community and Connection

The themes of listening, acceptance, and understanding are also central to How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and Scheuer has discovered that the show's message resonates with her own experiences as a young artist establishing herself in Minneapolis.

"As I begin this new chapter of my career, I'm also trying to build a community post grad in Minneapolis," she explained. "To be able to support others and to have others support you is really the only way to succeed not just in the theater business, but in life."

During a recent rehearsal, Scheuer found herself unexpectedly moved while watching the production's final moments, when Cindy-Lou Who helps the Grinch discover the possibility of love and acceptance.

"It's remarkable how profound children's stories can be and the beautiful lessons they teach us about how to treat our fellow humans," she reflected.

She believes the story also carries an important lesson about listening to children.

"All the adults are wary of the Grinch, and all encourage Cindy-Lou not to engage. But because of her curiosity, tenacity, and unconditional acceptance of the Grinch, he is eventually able to show love and be loved. Children hold more wisdom than we often give them credit for."

For Scheuer, those messages reinforce the importance of introducing young audiences to live theater.

"I hope any kid whose first time seeing theater is at CTC this winter will have such a great time that they'll come back for more!"

After all, she knows firsthand how a childhood experience in the theater can shape a lifetime.

Looking Ahead with Confidence

Just a few months into her professional career, Scheuer is already discovering that success isn't always defined by landing a role.

Auditions, callbacks, and even the opportunity to explore a new character for a few hours have become moments worth celebrating.

"I was recently called back for a dream role," she shared. "In that moment, I realized just how far I've come, and that my greatest and boldest dreams can be accomplished if I continue to believe in myself and work hard every day."

She acknowledges that the constant cycle of auditions can sometimes feel like running on a hamster wheel. But she's learning to find joy in the process itself.

"After all, auditioning is a chance to perform! And even if I'm not cast from an audition, at least I got to try on a new character for a couple of hours."

As she looks ahead to the remainder of her year with Children's Theatre Company, Scheuer is eager to deepen her relationships with the artists around her and continue learning from their experiences.

More importantly, she's beginning to recognize that she belongs in the profession she dreamed of joining as a child.

"I'm so grateful to be making a living doing what I love, and I'm grateful to myself six months ago for believing in me and having the courage to pursue my childhood dream."

For a young performer whose journey began on Milwaukee stages, that growing confidence may be the most meaningful milestone of all.

And as she prepares to take the stage in Who-ville, Scheuer is not only living out her own childhood dream. She's helping create the kind of theatrical experience that might inspire another young performer to begin theirs.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! runs November 3, 2026, through January 3, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage at Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis. Opening night is November 6. The production is directed by Dean Holt and features Reed Sigmund as the Grinch. Tickets begin at $25 and are available at https://childrenstheatre.org/whats-on/how-the-grinch-stole-christmas-26-27/#book

Read BroadwayWorld's previous interview with Elisheva Scheuer, Milwaukee Native Elisheva Scheuer Comes Full Circle with Children's Theatre Company Acting Cohort, published August 17, 2026.

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