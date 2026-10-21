Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
This production runs now through October 25, 2026
It’s hard to go wrong with a musical like The Sound of Music. With its familiar songs, memorable characters and story that has stood the test of time, the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic has returned to the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis for a limited engagement through October 25.
The story follows Maria, a young woman who leaves the convent to become governess to the seven children of Captain Georg von Trapp. What starts as an unfamiliar situation turns into something much more as Maria brings music and joy back into the household and grows closer to the family. With romance, humor and the backdrop of a changing Austria, the musical offers plenty for audiences to connect with.
Tonight’s cast features Sydney K. Borchers as Maria, Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Connor Lyon as Elsa Schraeder and Meredith Lustig as Sister Sophia. Lisa Howard plays the Mother Abbess, Nicholas Rodriguez is Max Detweiler, and Ariana Ferch plays Liesl von Trapp.
The music is a big part of what makes this show so memorable. “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and “Edelweiss” are just a few of the songs that audiences have loved for generations. They bring plenty of familiar moments to the stage and help make this a musical people return to again and again.
Beyond the music, the story is about family, finding your place in the world and having the courage to do what is right. Maria’s relationship with the children and her growing connection with Captain von Trapp are at the heart of the show, while the family’s circumstances remind us that sometimes doing the right thing means making difficult choices.
The Sound of Music has remained a favorite for good reason. Its songs are timeless, its story is easy to connect with, and it offers a little bit of everything, from lighthearted moments to more emotional ones.
The national tour is a welcome addition to the Orpheum Theatre’s lineup and gives Minneapolis audiences another chance to experience this classic musical live. If you enjoy the music and the story, there is still time to catch the show before it leaves town on October 25.
Photo by Jeremy Daniel
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