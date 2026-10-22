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Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company

Performances will run from November 3, 2026-January 3, 2027.

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Children's Theatre Company is presenting the return engagement of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! which will run from November 3, 2026-January 3, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Get a first look inside rehearsals!

Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, the production will be directed once again by CTC Core Company member Dean Holt, with music direction by Jason Hansen and Victor Zupanc, and choreography by Karla Grotting. The production is adapted from How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss

This is the 14th time CTC has produced this show, which they originally commissioned and premiered in 1994. It also marks the ninth time CTC Core Company member Reed Sigmund will portray The Grinch.

CTC's beloved holiday tradition Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! returns after last year's sold-out run. In this hit musical spectacular, the grumpy green Grinch hatches a plan to steal Christmas from the cheerful Whos of Who-ville-snatching trees, swiping stockings, and sneaking away with every last present. But when one small voice and a spark of holiday spirit shine through, The Grinch begins to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Filled with music, mischief, and Seussian charm, this joyful production sparkles with laughs, warmth, and a little holiday magic your family will love.

Photo credit: Kaitlin Randolph

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 1 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 2 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 3 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 4 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 5 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 6 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 7 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 8 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 9 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 10 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 11 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 12 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 13 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 14 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 15 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 16 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Photos: Rehearsals for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company — photo 17 of 17


The company of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

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