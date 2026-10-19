Photos: TWELVE KINDS OF ICE is Now Playing at Children’s Theatre Company
Twelve Kinds of Ice will run through November 22, 2026, on the Cargill Stage.
Children’s Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere musical Twelve Kinds of Ice, based on the book by Ellen Bryan Obed. Check out all new production photos below!
Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Ben Steinfeld, Twelve Kinds of Ice will be directed by CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine. Twelve Kinds of Ice will run through November 22, 2026, on the Cargill Stage. Justin D. Cook will serve as music director. See photos!
Glide through the ever-shifting magic of winter as Ellen recalls childhood memories of icy adventures with her loving father. In this world premiere musical, cold temperatures and warm hearts unite to tell a tender story that takes us from spotting the first glaze of ice to building an ice rink and hosting skating shows, hockey games, and moonlit solos. Watch in awe as ice freezes before your very eyes, then melts your heart.
Twelve Kinds of Ice is a world premiere musical, the first of two in CTC’s upcoming 2026-2027 season. It will be followed by Princess Kay of the Milky Way (February 23-April 4, 2027). Over 200 new plays and musicals have been developed at CTC, including A Year with Frog and Toad, which premiered at CTC before transferring to Broadway and receiving 3 Tony Award nominations.
Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
The Madness of Lady Bright
The Phoenix Theater (10/16-10/25) PHOTOS
|
As You Like It
Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church (10/22-10/25) VIDEOS
|
Hollywood; Lights, Camera Dance
Collide Theatrical Dance Company (10/15-10/25) VIDEOS
|
The Little Bummer Boy
Dudley Riggs Theatre (11/12-1/16)
|
Buena Vista Social Club
Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis (12/29-1/03)
|
PIVOT with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway presented by beehiiv
State Theatre (11/04-11/04)
|
Oh, Mary!
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (1/06-1/17)
|
ndigo Girls with special guest Linda Perry
State (10/21-10/21)
|
Fun Home
Center for Performing Arts (11/06-11/22)
|
Twelve Kinds of Ice
Children's Theatre Company (10/13-11/22)