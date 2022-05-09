BWW Interview: AndrÃ© Ward of MOULIN ROUGE at Orpheum

Moulin Rouge will be touring through Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony AwardÂ® nominee Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - love. With a book by Tony winner John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, and choreography by EmmyÂ® nominee Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

We chat with AndrÃ© Ward who plays Toulouse-Lautrec about his role and the show!

How has it been being back on stage in front of a live audience after the last few years?

It's been overwhelming and joyful. I didn't realize just how much I missed being onstage until I was back on it.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

It's hard to pick a favorite moment in the show. It honestly changes all the time. Today, it's the mean and challenging exchanges I have with the Duke in Act 2. It's fun because we like each other so much. We can really go for it.

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

My favorite songs from the show are also constantly changing, right now it's Roxanne and Your Song.

How has the role been for you compared to other roles you've done?

I've done a lot of comedy roles and this role has a beautiful mix of comedy and sadness.

How has it been working with the cast and the creative team for this production?

This cast and creative team are some of the best and most supportive people I've had the opportunity to work with. Always holding one another up and challenging each other to do our best. I don't know if I could have dreamed of better.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your performance and this production?

I hope the audience walks away from the show feeling the love and joy that theatre can bring.

What was the first professional theatre production you saw?

I'm from Las Vegas, so I saw shows in casinos when I was younger. A Chorus Line the tour came through Las Vegas and that was amazing to see.

What is your favorite musical?

Besides Moulin Rouge! The Musical, I again have several favorites. I'm a Libra so it's hard for me to make up my mind.

I love Dreamgirls, Sunday in the Park with George, Ragtime, Into the Woods, Assassins, and the recent Pulitzer Prize winning A Strange Loop.

What is your favorite musical song to sing?

Recently I've been singing Periodically from A Strange Loop and Dot's Lament in the shower.

What is another role that you still hope to play?

I love working on new works and helping to create and shape a role.

Favorite spots in Minneapolis or places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

I'd like to check out Paisley Park while in Minneapolis.

Photo courtesy of Moulin Rouge