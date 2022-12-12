BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
Special Offer: Happening Now: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Step into an enchanted world this holiday season as Broadway @ the Ordway proudly presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the beloved Broadway musical stage adaptation of the Academy Award-winning animated film. Belle, a bright, beautiful, and independent young woman is taken prisoner in a castle by a beast-really an unfortunate young prince trapped in an evil spell. With the help of singing teapots, clocks, and candlesticks, she breaks the spell and frees the prince with a simple act of love.
Here at the Ordway, this "tale as old as time" will be told in a fresh, new way in a spectacular show, featuring an amazing cast headlined by Rajané Katurah as Belle and Nathaniel Hackmann as the Beast. Additionally, many Twin Cities favorite artists star in this production, including Jamecia Bennett as Mrs. Potts, Max Wojtanowicz as Lumiere, Thomasina Petrus as Madame de la Grande Bouche, T. Mychael Rambo as Maurice, and Rush Benson as Lefou.
Disney's Beauty and the Beast on stage at the Ordway now through December 31. Tickets are selling fast!
For tickets, call 651.224.4222 or visit ORDWAY.ORG.
