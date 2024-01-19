BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in March

Performances run through September 2024.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in March

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will bring its audiences the beloved Broadway hit, BEAUTIFUL THE Carole King MUSICAL, set to open on the Main Stage on March 1 with official opening night festivities on Friday, March 8, 2024.

For almost seven years, BEAUTIFUL, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, thrilled Broadway with its inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend. Carole King started writing hits for many national acts from The Shirelles to The Righteous Brothers – The Monkees to The Drifters and Neil Sedaka to Little Eva. In the early years, she fell in love and was partnered with lyricist husband, Gerry Goffin. Eventually she found her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry in 1971. King gave us the soundtrack to our lives with that acclaimed breakthrough album, which has been certified 13x Platinum. BEAUTIFUL THE Carole King MUSICAL takes you back to where it all began - and on the ride of a lifetime. 

Beyond Tapestry, her accolades include four Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (as  performer and songwriter), the 2013 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song – the first woman to receive the prize – and a 2015 Kennedy Center Honoree.

King wrote over 100 of pop music’s biggest hits for other artists, and over 60 songs, that have charted, for herself.  BEAUTIFUL THE Carole King MUSICAL features over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got A Friend," "One Fine Day," "So Far Away," “It’s Too Late,” “The Locomotion,” "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," “I Feel The Earth Move” and "Natural Woman."

BEAUTIFUL THE Carole King MUSICAL is currently in the official list of the 15 longest-running musicals in Broadway history, which speaks to its popularity and acclaim. With music and lyrics by Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, and book by Douglas McGrath, this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget. A huge cast of singers and dancers will bring this big musical with more than 24 of her greatest hits to life in a joy-filled celebration.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is beyond thrilled to welcome Monet Sabel who will play the title role of Carole King. Sabel comes from New York City and played the role in the Broadway tour. She stated, “It’s the honor of a lifetime to make my Chanhassen debut, share this story with you. Getting to sing these iconic songs every night is a dream come true! I can’t wait to meet you all at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.”

In a fun and novel break from tradition, Resident Artistic Director Michael Brindisi has invited daughter, Cat Brindisi-Darrow, to join him as co-director for this exciting premiere production of BEAUTIFUL. Brindisi said, “Cat and I have always had a special bond, and our team thought let’s invite Cat back for this. She’ll bring a strong female perspective to the project, which I think is needed, and of course it’ll be a lot of fun, too.”  Cat added, “I’m used to working with him as a director, and it’s been a while since he’s directed me. This will be a first – to be paired as equals. We already respect and love each other; I think we’ll do this well together.”

Brindisi-Darrow is a professional playwright and actor now residing in New York City with her director/actor husband David Darrow and their young son, Henry. Cat cut her acting teeth on the Main Stage at Chanhassen at age seven appearing in shows including the Midwest premiere of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair, the World Premiere of Dan Goggins’ Nuncrackers, Brigadoon, My Fair Lady and countless others. CDT audiences literally watched her grow up over the course of more than a decade. Then she boldly spread her wings, and as an adult has performed on nearly every major theatre stage in the Twin Cities and beyond (including Chanhassen on rare occasion, notably playing Irene Molloy alongside her mother, acclaimed actor Michelle Barber, who played Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! in 2014.) 

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL may be best suited for audiences of age 11 and above. The production does have some mature themes and language, similar to a PG-13 film. Parents are asked to use their best judgment when selecting shows for children based on their maturity and interest levels. Guests should ask a ticket agent for details with any specific questions.

Casting is complete (cast list at the end) and Brindisi and Darrow’s design team is assembled. They include: Tamara Kangas Erickson (choreographer), Andy Kust (musical director), Nayna Ramey (scenic design), Barbara Portinga (costume design), Sue Ellen Berger (lighting design), Russ Haynes (sound design), Lex Patton and Tracy Swenson (wig design), Chloe Volna-Rich (Production Stage Manager).


BEAUTIFUL THE Carole King MUSICAL will play on Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ Main Stage through September 2024. BEAUTIFUL will be performed eight times weekly with evening performances Tuesday through Sunday evenings, and Wednesday and Saturday matinees. Dinner and show ticket prices: Tuesday and Wednesday evenings $85; Thursday evenings $90; Friday and Saturday evenings $105; Wednesday matinees $75 and Saturday matinees $85; Sunday $100. Groups of 12 or more are eligible to receive special discounts. For specific times, reservations and information, call the CDT box office at 952-934-1525 or visit Click Here 

 

 




