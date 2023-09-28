Artistry Continues 2023 Season With THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Artistry continues its 2023 Season with THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE next month. Join an eclectic group of six young people as they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime, sharing laugh-out-loud and sometimes poignant stories that guarantee a one-of-a-kind, musical theater performance that spells F-U-N!

Performances run October 5-29.

Tyler Michaels King, who received his professional start on the Schneider Theater stage, returns to direct this charming and wildly funny story where spelling champions learn that winning (and losing) isn’t everything. Tyler is joined by music director Raymond Berg and choreographer Stephanie Anne Bertumen,.

“Spelling Bee has a unique combination of humor and heart,” says Tyler Michaels King. “It’s the kind of show that sneaks up on you— you’re laughing one minute then crying the next, and you’re not quite sure why. The fun gives way to feeling. It’s these types of shows I gravitate to most.”

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE features Tod Petersen* as Vice Principal Panch, Gabrielle Dominique* as Schwartzy, Wesley Mouri* as Chip Tolentino, Wariboko Semenitari* as Mitch Mahoney, Stephanie Cousins as Rona Lisa Peretti, Tom Reed as Leaf Coneybear, Brendan Nelson Finn as William Barfee, Jillian Sjoquist as Olive Ostrovsky, Emma Schuld as Marcy Park, Jordan Leggett as Swing, and Grace Hillmyer as Swing.*Member of Actor’s Equity Association.

The production team features the creative talents of Sarah Bahr (Scenic Designer), Alice Endo (Lighting Designer), Samantha Fromm Haddow (Costume Designer), Born Into Royalty (Sound Designer), Will Rafferty (Technical Director), and Katie Phillips (Production & Properties Manager).