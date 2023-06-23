ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Comes to Locally Grown Theatre in July

Performances run July 14-16 at Hearthside Park and July 21-23 at Highlands Park.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Prepare to be whisked away to the enchanting world of Avonlea as Locally Grown Theatre presents a captivating outdoor production of "Anne of Green Gables." Adapted from the beloved novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery, this heartwarming tale will unfold in parks across Cottage Grove, immersing audiences in the natural beauty of Green Gables and bringing the classic story to life like never before.

Join in as we embark on a delightful journey with Marilla Cuthbert and her brother Matthew, whose lives are forever changed when they set out to adopt an orphan boy to assist them on their picturesque farm, Green Gables. Little do they know that fate has a whimsical surprise in store for them. In a delightful twist of events, the anticipated young lad ends up being a vibrant, red-haired slip-of-a-girl named Anne Shirley. Bursting with imagination, boundless energy, and an irresistible penchant for mischief, Anne's delightful misadventures will ignite laughter and touch the hearts of audiences of all ages.

"Anne of Green Gables" has captivated readers for over a century, and now, this timeless tale comes to life in a visually stunning and exciting outdoor production. As the sun sets and the birds sing, we invite you to join us in the lush parks of Cottage Grove for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of the novel, seeking a delightful family outing, or simply looking for a heartwarming escape into a world of imagination, this production of "Anne of Green Gables" is a must-see event. So, pack a picnic, gather your loved ones, and come relish the magic of live theater under the open sky.

Don't miss your chance to experience the joy, laughter, and boundless spirit of "Anne of Green Gables" in an enchanting outdoor setting. Mark your calendars and join us for an extraordinary theatrical experience this summer. 

“Anne of Green Gables” by Chathreine Bush

Featuring: Ana Dailey, Lela Olson, Jeremy Williams, Grace Ryan, Jennifer Dailey, Apollonia Leider, Hann Paulsen, Patti PoziemboPatti Poziembo

Directed by: Natalie Dulka

July 14-16 at Hearthside Park
July 21-23 at Highlands Park

Cottage Grove, MN

All Shows at 7:00pm


SPONSORED BY THE ORDWAY


