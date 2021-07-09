ABT Across America at The Arboretum Begins This Weekend

American Ballet Theatre will take to the road this summer, traveling by bus and truck to eight U.S. cities including Minneapolis, Minnesota. Northrop will present ABT Across America for four outdoor performances at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

The performance and seating area will be outdoors on an open lawn near the Red Barn and Bee and Pollinator Center at the Arboretum. Seating will be divided into three price zones, and seating within those zones will be general admission. Bring your own chair for the performance. VIP ticket purchases include a free chair to keep, otherwise, chairs will not be provided by the Arboretum or Northrop.

In addition to the opportunity to see America's National Ballet Company® in this breathtaking outdoor performance, your ticket purchase will include free parking and all-day admission to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Named the Best Botanical Garden in North America by USA Today readers in 2017 & 2019, the Arboretum is known for its beautiful display gardens, award-winning tree collections, and extensive hiking and walking trails.

Some limited edition ABT Across America blankets, chairs, and water bottles will be available for sale at the performances as a souvenir of this unique event while supplies last.

ABT Across America builds on ABT's history of cross-country tours in the 1940s and 1950s. 20 ABT dancers and 28 support crew will travel across 14 states, for a total of 3,100 miles, performing outdoors. These unique performances will take place on a custom-built 40' x 76' stage that folds out of an 18-wheeler truck.

Each 50-minute show will be performed without an intermission. Repertory for ABT Across America will feature Lauren Lovette's La Follia Variations, a work for eight dancers set to music by Francesco Geminiani, Jessica Lang's Let Me Sing Forevermore, a pas de deux blending ballet and jazz vocabulary set to songs sung by Tony Bennett, Darrell Grand Moultrie's Indestructible Light, a celebration of American jazz music, and the high-spirited, energetic pas de deux from the full-length ballet Don Quixote alternating with the pas de deux from Act II of Swan Lake. Dancers scheduled to participate in the ABT Across America tour include Lauren Bonfiglio, Jacob Clerico, Michael de la Nuez, Carlos Gonzalez, Kiely Groenewegen, Sung Woo Han, Catherine Hurlin, Anabel Katsnelson, Kanon Kimura, Melvin Lawovi, Tyler Maloney, Joseph Markey, Abbey Marrison, Hannah Marshall, Betsy McBride, Duncan McIlwaine, João Menegussi, Chloe Misseldine, Cory Stearns, and Devon Teuscher.

Programme:

La Follia Variations

Let Me Sing Forevermore

Indestructible Light

Don Quixote pas de deux (Jul 10 & Jul 11, 5:00 pm)

Swan Lake, Act II pas de deux (Jul 10, 8:00 pm & Jul 11, 2:00 pm)