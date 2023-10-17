History Theatre Presents LESLIE VINCENT & JEN BURLEIGH-BENTZ: A NIGHT OF JAZZ BROADWAY & POP

History Theatre will partner with the incredible Leslie Vincent and Jen Burleigh-Bentz as they present A Night of Jazz Broadway & Pop. These two seasoned singers bring their vocal prowess and comedic chops to the stage for an unforgettable night of music.

From Dusty Springfield, Rosemary Clooney, and Carole King to Eva Cassidy, Melody Gardot, and Amy Winehouse with beloved showtunes sprinkled in along the way!

Join us Saturday Nov 4th and get in the groove while Leslie Vincent and Jen Burleigh- Bentz take you through hits from some of your favorite jazz, pop, and Broadway vocalists.

Both returning to the HT stage you have seen Leslie Vincent in Buddy! The Buddy Hilly Story and Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story and Jen Burleigh-Bentz in Beyond the Rainbow, Hormel Girls, Christmas of Swing, Sisters of Swing, Working Boys Band, Servants' Christmas, The Defeat of Jesse James, Carole Kind and James Taylor concert, and the Emcee of the History Theatre Benefit (2023).

Ticket Information: Tickets $32 on the Main Floor and $25 in the Balcony. For tickets call the Box Office at 651-292-4323 or visit Click Here

Accessibility at History Theatre: History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. When purchasing tickets please inform the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Contact the box office at 651-292-4323 for more information. historytheatre.com/accessibility

Leslie Vincent is a prolific songwriter and jazz vocalist. Equally at home singing the Great American Songbook, musical theater, and contemporary rock and pop, she has quickly become one of the most notable voices to emerge in the vibrant Minneapolis music scene, being hailed for her joy-filled performances and her "fun, human, beautiful, interpretations" (Levi Weinhagen). In 2023, she released her sophomore album About Last Night which garnered much critical attention from fans and music critics in the Twin Cities, especially from Jazz88 FM, where she's become a regular in-studio guest. She's recorded with the band Viewers Like You and performed alongside Twin Cities legends including jeremy Messersmith, Joyann Parker, and Patty Peterson. Vincent is poised for the national spotlight, mixing jazz standards, vintage blues, and her own fresh originals. lesliedellavincent.com

Jen Burleigh- Bentz has been performing in the metro area, across the country and indeed internationally in multiple genres for over 25 years. Spanning St. Paul to Nashville to Broadway to the UK, Jen's career has led to performing with the Star of the North Jazz Orchestra, creating her own monthly cabaret at MetroNome Brewing, and continuing to follow her heart - which lies in musical theatre. Being part of Mamma Mia!, playing Donna, Rosie, and Tanya on the Broadway stage and in 5 subsequent productions is just one of the pieces of Jen's Musical Theatre pie... the History Theatre has also been a huge part of Jen's life, and one of her favorite spaces to play -- 9 shows in just 15 years. Whether pop or jazz, rock or musical theatre, Jen's warmth and connection to the material drives her performance. Pioneer Press raves, "Jen Burleigh-Bentz packs vocal and emotional power into her version of songs". Jen has been featured in many recordings over the years, performed with Jim Brickman on national tours and here in her hometown, and with Orchestras across the nation. www.jenburleigh-bentz.com