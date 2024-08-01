WOMEN OF ROCK Next Up At Milwaukee Rep's Stackner Cabaret

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Created by Artistic Director Mark Clements, Milwaukee Rep is pleased to present Women of Rock which brings the iconic songs of legendary women to life in this World Premiere event running September 6 – November 3, 2024, in the Stackner Cabaret. With soaring vocals, powerful songwriting and phenomenal cool, trailblazing superstars like Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, P!nk and more, who gave us anthems that rose to the top of the charts. In this unforgettable live concert, top notch performers deliver stunning renditions of hit songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s to today, and share the stories behind the music.

The cast of Women of Rock includes Bridget Barkan, who has toured the world with pop band the Scissor Sisters opening for Lady Gaga, Paris Bennett an ‘American Idol' season five finalist, Kayla Saunders who is fresh off the 1776 National Tour and Katrien Van Riel who recently rocked out on Milwaukee Rep's production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Women of Rock is directed, and music directed by Dan Kazemi (The Greatest Love for Whitney, Milwaukee Rep) with lighting design by Aaron Lichamer (Country Sunshine, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Stefanie Senior (Pump Boys & Dinettes, Porchlight Music Theatre), casting by Dale Brown Casting with production supervisor Sydney Smith.

Women of Rock is part of the David Kundert Stackner Season and is presented by Corporate Sponsor PNC with Executive Producers Beth and Pete Gottsacker, Associate Producers Jane and Steve Chernof, Richard Grunke and William Grasch, Krista Kile, and Diane K. O'Connor.

Women of Rock runs September 6 – November 3, 2024, in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, September 8 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

