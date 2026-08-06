Cast Set for Stephen Mear-Directed FOOTLOOSE at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater will kick off the 2026/27 Season—its second in the new Associated Bank Theater Center—with the musical Footloose, running September 22 – November 1, 2026, in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater. Directed and choreographed by Three-time Olivier Award‑winner Stephen Mear musical bursts onto the stage with ’80s anthems including “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” and “Holding Out for a Hero.” When city teen Ren moves to a small town where dancing is banned, he challenges the rules, sparks romance, and inspires a community to rediscover joy, freedom, and the power of music.

Leading the 25-actor cast of Footloose are Keyon Pickett (The Wiz, Nat’l tour) as Ren McCormack and Maddie Robert (Dolly: A True Original Musical, Nashville) as Ariel Moore. They are joined by principal performers Victoria Byrd (Boop!, Broadway) as Urleen, Allyson Kaye Daniel (The Wiz, Broadway) as Lulu Warnicker, Rae Davenport (Ain’t Misbehavin’, Milwaukee Rep) as Ethel McCormack, Jackey Good (Million Dollar Quartet, Nat’l Tour) as Vi Moore, Olivia Hellman (Into The Woods, San Francisco Playhouse) as Rusty, Milwaukee native Steven Koehler (Come From Away, Milwaukee Rep) as Rev. Shaw Moore, Niki Metcalf (Hairspray, Nat’l tour) as Wendy Jo, Justin Wolfe Smith (The Full Monty, Gateway Playhouse) as Chuck Cranston, Milwaukee native Steve Watts (Titanic, Milwaukee Rep) as Wes Warnicker and Carson Zoch (Shrek the Musical, Nat’l Tour) as Willard Hewit.

The ensemble features several of Milwaukee Rep’s Emerging Professional Residents (EPR) and others including Manuel Abreú (EPR) as Garvin, Matthew Callas (EPR) as Travis, Marjorie Failoni (Anything Goes, MUNY) as Eleanor Dunbar/Betty Blast, Nicolas Garza (In The Heights, Milwaukee Rep) as Cowboy Bob, Galen Graff (EPR) as Bickle, DiMonte Henning (August Wilson’s Seven Guitars, Milwaukee Rep) as Coach Dunbar, Andre Lajevardi (Penn State Musical Theatre) as Lyle, James Patterson (Ragtime, Milwaukee Rep) as Principal Clark, Tarrick Walker as Jeter and ensemble members Giulia Marolda (The Adams Family, Surflight Theater), Rafaela Torchia (EPR), Kate Turner (EPR), Jazmin Wilkins (EPR) and swings Adam Moxness and Stephanie Staszak.

Footloose is directed and choreographed by three-time Olivier Award-winner Stephen Mear with music direction by Dan Kazemi who has music directed over 30 productions at Milwaukee Rep. The creative team is rounded out with set design by Todd Edward Ivins (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Raquel Adorno (As You Like It, Writers Theatre), lighting design by Jason Fassl (Come From Away, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Cricket S. Myers (Run Bambi Run, Milwaukee Rep), voice and dialect coaching by Jill Walmsley-Zager and casting by Jonathan Hetler, CSA and Michael Donovan Casting with Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA. The production is staged managed by Mark Johnson.



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